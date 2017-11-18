Buffington: No easy answers to mass shootings

Another week, another mass shooting of innocent people.
Texas, Las Vegas, Orlando, San Bernardino, Newtown, Aurora, Sandy Hook — and those are just the double-digit mass shootings since 2010. There were at least another 19 mass shootings of less than 10 victims each in the same time period, including nine victims at a church in Charleston.
Is this now the new normal?
While mass shootings have taken place in the past, they have accelerated in both frequency and deadliness in the U.S. over the last 10-15 years — why?
Everyone has a theory about that. Here’s mine.
Mass shootings in American history aren’t new. American soldiers slaughtered innocent Indians over and over in the past. Gang killings with machine guns during Prohibition weren’t uncommon.
But the shootings today tend to be more of a lone-wolf situation where one person with a gun, or a series of guns, shoots down innocent people for reasons that are difficult to fathom.
Some people are quick to declare that these shootings are due to “mental illness” while others blame the easy access to guns.
Both of those answers are incomplete.
It may be true that those who commit this kind of violence suffer some mental or emotional problem, but not everyone who is mentally ill is a killer. Moreover, females also suffer from mental illnesses, but the vast majority of these mass shootings are done by males. And with a few exceptions, most of those are young white men.
So when we say “mental illness” is to blame, that’s too broad of a brush and does a disservice to the diverse kinds of mental illness, most of which do not produce violent individuals.
What seems to be feeding this has more to do with the lack of impulse control and inability of some young males to manage anger. One of the common threads that seems to run through these mass shootings, and other kinds of mass murder, is a history of domestic violence and abuse.
And yet, not everyone who abuses a spouse or partner goes on to commit mass murder. Why are some men “triggered” into these mass killings while others with anger management issues aren’t?
A part of this is likely due to a sense of social isolation. Young men with mental or emotional issues often don’t fit in and don’t have a productive outlet for their aggressive tendencies. Add to that the rise of social media where individuals can further isolate themselves, communicate from behind a façade, obsess over trivial matters and be subject to online propaganda. The result is a time-bomb of anger and obsession waiting to explode.
Those who favor stricter gun control argue that individuals who are mentally or emotionally unstable shouldn’t have easy access to weapons. Indeed, there are laws that are intended to prevent those with previous mental health issues and a variety of criminal convictions from buying a gun.
But that system is flawed. As was the case with the recent shootings in Texas, not everyone with a criminal or mental health background is in the federal system. A lot of people who should be on the “no-buy” list aren’t on it.
And even if someone is on the no-buy list, that doesn’t prevent them from purchasing a gun at a gun show, or from an individual where no background checks are needed. (Some of that varies by state law.)
Bottom line is this: If someone wants to get a gun, they can even if they’re a convicted felon, or have a mental illness. It’s easy to get a gun legally, or illegally.
As a result of that reality, some argue that certain kinds of powerful guns should be regulated, or even banned. During Prohibition and the resulting gang violence, the federal government outlawed machine guns. The rapid-fire machine guns are still outlawed for civilians, unless you have a special permit to own one made before 1986.
Still, it doesn’t take a fully-automatic machine gun to kill a lot of people quickly. A semi-automatic gun with a high-capacity “clip” of bullets is a very effective killing machine. Someone with a semi-automatic rifle and a 30-round magazine clip can fire about two bullets per second, not counting the time it takes to aim at a target. Including the time to change empty magazines and reload, someone intent on killing a lot of people can fire around 60-90 rounds per minute. In a dense crowd of people, that is a lot of death and serious injury before anyone can react to stop the shooter.
The response to that by some gun control advocates has been efforts to limit a weapon’s magazine size, or to ban what are loosely called “assault rifles.” But “assault rifles” are more about military-style cosmetics than firing capacity. A semi-automatic hunting rifle with a large clip can kill just as many people as a meaner-looking assault gun.
Despite all the rhetoric that inevitably follows every mass shooting, there are no easy or quick solutions. Curtailing access to guns is almost impossible as a practical, legal and political matter. It’s just not going to happen (although the powerful gun lobby wants their members to believe government is going to take their guns away as a gambit to raise more money and sell more guns. Fear is the fuel of the gun sales and lobby industry.)
As for mental health, how does the nation identify in advance those who might someday explode in a rage and commit a mass shooting? How does the nation prevent unstable young men from self-radicalizing and becoming obsessive, especially in the era of social media madness?
I don’t have the answer to this issue. And I suspect that even if there were no guns available, many of those who are mentally unstable or radicalized and intent on killing a lot of people would find a way to do so.
And while these mass shootings get a lot of attention, most of those killed each year by guns (around 33,000 people) come from suicides. Mass shootings account for less than 2 percent of gun deaths.
Still, they’re a growing problem that nobody has found a way to slow.
What does that say about the state of our nation?
—
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
Buffington: No easy answers to mass shootings
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)