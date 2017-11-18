Bridges: Thankful for veterans and a special photographer

Veterans Day was officially recognized last weekend and one can only hope it is viewed in 2017 as more than a day when banks and post offices are closed.
In reality, I believe most people do appreciate our veterans and what they have given to our country. Personally, I have several family members who are veterans. My maternal grandfather was in the Seabees during World War II and my father is a U.S. Army veteran.
As someone who listens to several hours of sports talk radio each week, it’s truly laughable when the hosts try to convince us that the reason the ratings for the NFL have dropped is because of “too many games on television.” That couldn’t be further from the truth.
The ratings have dropped and began dropping when players decided they would disrespect the American flag and anyone who has ever worn a uniform in service to our country. The uniform of our veterans will always mean more than the uniform overpaid professional football players wear.
I’ve stated before in this space that players do have the right to protest in the manner they do. However, all it would take to end this foolishness is for the owners to make it a team rule that players have to stand for the national anthem. It seems such an odd thing that you would have to have a rule for but that would end all of this.
If the players didn’t like it, they would be free to quit the team and go do something else. It’s the same for anyone who is an employee of any business. If you don’t like the rules of the company then you are free to quit and stop receiving a paycheck.
There are things which do need protesting in our country. I certainly agree with that and would never tell anyone to turn a blind eye toward any injustice. However, to continue to do so with a symbolic slap in the face to all veterans is asinine.
For me, I salute all veterans from all generations who have made our country the best in the world. We aren’t perfect (no country is) but we are still the best and that’s because of our veterans and the sacrifices they have made and continue to make. I choose to honor them, not disrespect them.
•••
Back in 2008 a series of chance happenings led to me getting to know a talented high school student by the name of Jessica Brown.
In the search for a photographer for this paper, co-publisher Mike Buffington had stumbled across her photography website and had contacted her about taking pictures for our new publication. After they had made some email exchanges Mike told me about Jessica and asked my opinion.
I’ve written here before (and she fully knows the story) that my initial reaction was not positive. It was nothing against her personally but rather I wasn’t sure if a high school student would be dependable enough to give us the type of work week after week we would need.
Turning the clock ahead to 2017, I was certainly (and gladly) wrong. Jessica would become the youngest person to win an award from the Georgia Press Association. She also won national awards for her photography for the paper and had no peer in the annual contest sponsored by the Georgia Sports Writers Association.
More importantly though, I got to know her and her family and gained a valuable support system.
Jessica became like a niece or even a daughter to me. In fact, we always get a laugh out of one situation because there is at least one person in the community who thinks she is my daughter. After correcting the person a few times I gave up. Plus, it’s really a compliment to me that someone would even think that.
I mention all of this because Jessica will be officially concluding her duties with our paper this week. She will begin a full-time job with the paper in Dawson County, where she is moving. Jessica is now a college graduate and is set to embark on her own journey which I know will be successful.
We met last week for a trip to the theater for another horror movie (we are both fans of the genre) and then enjoyed dinner. I tried not to think about her leaving as it was too sad for me. Still, I knew the day would come eventually. In fact, I was the one who left the paper first only to return a few months later as a free-lance reporter and columnist.
In many ways, I feel like my own child is moving away. As I write this, the weather is gray and gloomy, kind of fitting really. Yet, it’s selfish of me to view it as that way. All young people move on in life at some point. It’s been a decade full of memories, great times, some sad times and one of true blessing for me.
I know Jessica will do well because I know her. I keep telling myself she’s not moving to the moon so it’s not goodbye forever.
Still, I’ve never been one for change or the ending to something. I’m more about beginnings and the road being wide open.
For Jessica, that road is wide open of course and I look forward to hearing how her journey unfolds. I love you, Jessica, just as if you were my daughter.
—
Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: Thankful for veterans and a special photographer
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)