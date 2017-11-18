Brown: Bye bye, Barrow

It’s true what they say: all good things must come to an end.
When I started nearly a decade ago, I had no idea that I would have the opportunity to pen my thoughts and share them with you. I became more than just the staff photographer. I was given a voice and a chance to express myself in words.
In my columns, I’ve been very personal because I write about the things I am passionate about and the things that I know best. I’ve opened up about my high school and college experiences, my doubts and uncertainties about the future, my family, my pets and my battles with Rheumatoid Arthritis. I feel it’s only fitting that I open up one last time.
Life’s path is always taking us in different directions, and no matter how much we wish for things to stay the same, we know that things simply can’t stay the same forever.
Four years ago, I met the love of my life in my creative writing course in college. Three and a half years ago, we started dating. This summer, we began our search for our home together so that we can embark on life’s journey together. In late August, we fell in love with a neighborhood in Dawsonville and made the decision to build our home and relocate in December. It’s exciting — and also terrifying — to embark on this new adventure of home ownership, but we couldn’t be happier with this path we’ve chosen as a couple.
The feeling is bittersweet. I have truly been blessed to be part of this wonderful community, but my time here is coming to an end. I’m sure Dawsonville will feel like home soon enough, but in my heart Barrow will be my home. It’s where I’ve grown into the young woman I am today.
I moved to Barrow when I was eight years old. I grew up in this house with my parents. This is where we brought my golden retriever, Bailey, home when I was 10. This is where I transferred to Russell Middle School in seventh grade. This is where I graduated from Winder-Barrow High School. This is where I was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis. This is where I spent countless hours studying in my room so I could graduate from UNG, magna cum laude.
This is where I grew up and experienced the biggest and best moments of my life thus far. Knowing that I have to say goodbye has me sad and scared, but I can’t run from the future forever or stay inside my comfort zone. How can a person grow if they stay inside their shell, crippled by their fears of uncertainty?
Nine years ago I never expected to have the coolest job in high school. I was that goofy 15-year-old brace face with an affinity for emo band T-shirts who worked for the local paper. So many of my classmates would tell me “you’re job is so cool!” and “you’re so lucky!” and the occasional “you’re awesome!” Indeed, it has been awesome and so cool. When we had troops deploying overseas in 2009, my dad pulled me out of class that morning so I could cover what we both felt was the more important event. At nights, I would wave at my friends in the stands as I stood on the sidelines capturing my classmates playing their hearts out on the field.
You’ve read the many times former editor Chris Bridges recounted our first meeting. It was at my interview back in 2008. Well, from his perspective he was skeptical of a young kid being hired to the crazy hectic work of local journalism. From mine and my dad’s perspective, this Buffington guy is emailing a 15-year-old girl about photos which had us both taken aback.
My dad went with me to the interview and I met Mike and Chris for the first time. The rest is history. I took the job and changed Chris’ mind about Mike’s decision to hire me. He likes to bring it up that he was wrong about his first thoughts and says he knew that when I showed up to my first home football game in the pouring rain, he knew I was serious. He’s been my mentor, my friend and my family for nearly 10 years. I do truly hope that our paths cross again one day where we are covering the same football game as a team again. We covered Winder-Barrow’s first playoff win in 24 years last Friday night, but I had to leave early because I was too emotional thinking of all the wonderful memories I’ve had on that field since I was 14.
I wish there was more I could say, but saying goodbye is hard enough. The emotional rollercoaster I have felt in the past few months knowing that I will be moving away has weighed heavily on my physical and mental health. As much as I am scared to leave this home, I’m just as scared to stay.
I know it’s time for me to grow and continue on with my goals for my future. It’s time to experience a new town, build a home with my partner, say our “I dos” and continue my pursuit of higher education.
I take a line from Hamilton the Musical: “There’s a million things I haven’t done, but just you wait. Just you wait.”
There’s a million things I have left to do. I’ve accomplished so many things already here in Barrow, but my journey is not yet over. It’s just the beginning.
Thank you, Barrow County, for welcoming me and letting me call you my home for the past 15 years. Thank you to everyone who has made my life here memorable. I will miss you.
PS: Go Doggs!
—
Jessica Brown is the staff photographer for the Barrow News-Journal. She can be reached at picsbyjessica1@gmail.com.
