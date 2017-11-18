Bennett: The thankful list

As pilgrims and turkeys have replaced pumpkins and goblins, the transition has been made to Thanksgiving mode.
Several of my friends on Facebook post each day about something for which they are thankful.
I tried doing that one year, and only missed a few days.
The next time I tried it, I gave up after a few days.
Not that I don’t have many, many things on my List of Thanks, I just simply forgot to do it.
Since then, I’ve just enjoyed reading the lists of others, while giving thanks for my own blessings.
Most of us would have some of the same things on our thankful lists.
We are thankful for our faith, our family and friends, our health, jobs and homes.
These are the things I thank God for each and every day, along with keeping my family safe.
Looking back over this past year, there have been so many moments of feeling thankful for my blessings. Oh, there have been struggles, as I’m sure there have been with you.
But learning to be thankful in the little things makes living in this broken world much more enjoyable and makes life fun.
How exciting it is for me to find a $5 bill in a little compartment in my purse, or the pocket of my jacket! I get excited about a good parking place when I go out somewhere.
When I’m looking for something important and actually find it, or even when I find something I didn’t even remember I had lost… now that’s a blessing for sure!
When conflicting schedules suddenly resolve, and when opportunities to visit old friends arise, I am thankful.
And then, of course, there are the big things.
Hearing my Uncle Gene talking and laughing, when we thought we had lost him.
What an enormous reason to give thanks!
Visiting the oncologist last week with my cousin, with fear in our hearts for the bad news we expected – and while he’s not out of the woods yet, the news wasn’t as bad as we feared.
For that we are extremely grateful.
Another uncle survived a “widowmaker” heart attack only to find out he had lung cancer.
Early detection and innovative treatment has rendered him cancer-free. My dad continues to be strong and able to walk and care for himself.
Yes, we are a very thankful family.
We are also grateful to the ones who will be absent from the table this year. For those who are serving on the other side of the world, we offer our prayers for safety and of gratitude, and for those of you here at home who will be missing them, we offer prayers of peace and comfort.
The next week will be busy with much planning, preparation, and excitement!
I invite you to join me in making your own thankful list, even if it’s just making mental notes, of not only the extra special blessings you’ve enjoyed this year, but also the little things.
The unexpected phone call from a friend when you needed to hear a kind voice.
Finding your car keys when you’re running late for work.
A good hair day. Every day might not be a good day, but there is surely some good in every day for which we can be thankful.
Wishing you and yours a very blessed and happy Thanksgiving season!

Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
