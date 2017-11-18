Jacks: Great salads to go with turkey and dressing

This week I added a great new cookbook to my collection. It came from the women at Winder First Christian Church.
“Welcome to the Table” has 248 local recipes and can be purchased for $20. For more information call the church at 770-867-9056, Ext. 5, and leave a message and they will get in contact with you.
Local elections are over and new faces will be seen in Statham with the election of Eddie Jackson and Dwight McCormick. Please, if you want to see changes or don’t like what’s going on, attend the work sessions which are the Thursday night before the city council meeting on the following Tuesday (third Tuesday of the month). Make your voice heard.
—
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, I thought I’d share with you some great salads that make wonderful side dishes for the turkey and dressing.
One of the salads that is most requested by family and friends is my strawberry salad. It takes five minutes to make and is really good.
Strawberry
Congealed Salad
Ingredients:
1 can Eagle Brand Milk
1 cup pecans (optional)
1 large can drained, crushed pineapple
1 can strawberry pie filling
Directions:
Mix all ingredients together. Chill overnight.
—
My orange Jell-O salad reminds me a lot of orange sherbet. When my son saw the ingredients he thought it would taste terrible. He tried it and now it’s one of his favorites, too.
Orange
Jello Salad
Ingredients:
1 large can crushed pineapple, undrained
1 large or 2 small boxes orange Jell-O
2 cups buttermilk
1 middle-size carton Cool Whip
Directions:
Mix pineapple and Jell-O together and put on stove to warm. Allow the Jell-O to dissolve into the pineapple, but do not overheat. Remove from stove and add buttermilk and cool whip. Mix all ingredients using an electric mixer. Pour into a container or mold. Chill overnight.
—
Not sure where the name Watergate came about for this salad, but it is another of my favorites to make. Growing up my favorite ice cream was always pistachio and I still like the nuts occasionally.
Watergate Salad
Ingredients:
1 pkg. instant pistachio pudding mix
1 large can crushed pineapple, undrained
1 (9 oz.) carton Cool Whip
1 cup colored miniature marshmallows
1/2 cup pecans
Directions:
Mix all ingredients together. Chill until set.
—
Another of my favorite salads is the cool whip salad or sometimes called the Christmas salad because of its color. I like making simple things that taste good. Why waste half the day making something that will taste half way good when you know you can spend a few minutes making something that you know will taste good and most people like. Theses simple salads you can add ingredients or leave out some and they are still good. It all depends on your audience and their likes and dislikes.
Cool Whip Salad
Ingredients:
1 medium container Cool Whip (8 oz.)
1 can Eagle Brand milk
1 small can crushed pineapple, drained
1 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup chopped maraschino cherries (mix red and green ones)
Juice of 3 lemons (6 Tbsps. of real lemon)
Directions:
Mix all ingredients together. Refrigerate overnight or longer.
—
If you have favorite Christmas goodie recipes you would like to share please send them to me now so they can be included in the special column of Christmas treats.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
