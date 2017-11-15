The Apalachee and Winder-Barrow high school cheerleading teams had strong finishes at the GHSA state championships in Columbus last weekend.
Apalachee finished fifth in the Co-ed division while Winder-Barrow placed eighth. Former longtime Winder-Barrow coaching great Jerrie Hulsey was honored during the championships for her contributions to the sport.
Cheerleading: AHS, WBHS teams finish in top 10
