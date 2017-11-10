Football: Bulldoggs rout Chattahoochee 36-7, win first playoff game in 24 years

A week after being blown out at home by Dacula and missing out on a region championship, it was very clear early on Friday at W. Clair Harris Stadium that things would be different on this night for Winder-Barrow.
Junior cornerback Ryan Mayard returned an interception 55 yards for a score on the second play from scrimmage and the Bulldoggs never looked back, crushing Chattahoochee 36-7 in the first round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs and winning their first postseason game since 1993.
The win snapped a six-game playoff losing streak for the Bulldoggs (9-2), the No. 2 seed from Region 8-AAAAAA, who will visit Region 6 champion Harrison next week in the second round.
The victory over the Cougars (7-4), the No. 3 seed from Region 7, was total domination from start to finish. The Bulldoggs rolled up over 400 yards of offense, including well over 300 on the ground. Junior running back Jamar Mack led the way with 205 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown.
“We challenged our offensive and defensive lines all week long to take over a ball game,” said Winder-Barrow coach Heath Webb, who has guided the Bulldoggs to the playoffs in each of his first four seasons but never made it out of the first round until now. “It’s been a while since we really took over a ball game up front so I’m really proud of the way those guys played all night long and I’m proud of the way our backs ran the ball — tough, physical and they weren’t going to be tackled by just one guy.”
After his pick-six got the Bulldoggs started and gave them a 6-0 lead following a missed extra point, Mayard, playing with a broken hand he suffered in the loss to Dacula, came up big again on the Cougars’ next possession, breaking up a pass on fourth down that halted a promising drive at the Winder-Barrow 24.
The Bulldoggs needed less than two minutes and just six plays to march 76 yards and extend their lead to 13-0 when Sterling Sumpter ran 20 yards untouched for a score.
After holding the Cougars to a three-and-out, the Bulldoggs went back on the move. Mack had a 30-yard run on third down to the 13 and Sumpter plunged in from a yard out two plays later to cap a seven-play, 58-yard drive and put the Bulldoggs up 20-0 with 58 seconds left in the first quarter.
Later in the half, the Cougars had a golden opportunity to get back in the ball game with second down on the Bulldoggs’ 1-yard line. But after a pair of negative runs pushed them back to the 8, receiver Andrew Thomas couldn’t hang on to Damon Stewart’s pass in the end zone and the Bulldoggs took over on downs.
They needed just four plays to go the distance. After a pair of first-down runs by quarterback Brock Landis following an incomplete pass, Mack took a handoff from Landis, shook off a defender and sprinted 55 yards for a score to make it 27-0.
It was the latest big night for the junior, who burst onto the scene halfway through his sophomore year last season and is now approaching the 1,000-yard mark on the year.
“My offensive line busted their butts all night; credit to them,” Mack said. “This is a really good win for us. For many years, we’ve been trying to get this and now we’re onto the next round. There are bigger and better things to come for us.”
T. Lee returned the ensuing kickoff 49 yards to the Winder-Barrow 45. But senior safety Josh Sims was the next Bulldogg defensive player to step up, snuffing out the drive with an interception at the Bulldogg 13 just before halftime.
“The loss last week really got us going,” Sims said. “We had our goals and we didn’t achieve the one of winning region, but we had a playoff win as a goal and we accomplished that one tonight. I couldn’t be prouder of my teammates.”
The Cougars and Bulldoggs exchanged touchdowns early in the third quarter. Chattahoochee running back Max Webb, who had over 1,200 yards entering Friday’s contest, was limited to just 81 yards on 21 carries but he broke loose for a 27-yard touchdown scamper with 8:58 left to cut the deficit to 27-7.
But less than two minutes later, the lead was back up to 27 for the Bulldoggs. Landis, who completed just three passes on 11 attempts for the night, launched one in the air from his 29 in the area of two receivers and two defensive backs. It was sophomore Tyreek Perkins who came down with the jump ball and raced the rest of the way untouched for a 71-yard score to make it 34-7.
Mayard book-ended the night late in the fourth quarter by wrangling Chattahoochee’s punter in the end zone after a bad snap for a safety.
“Ryan Mayard scored 8 points tonight with a broken hand,” Webb said with a look of awe on his face. “He got it in a cast on Tuesday and we told him all week you don’t need two hands to play corner. He really bought into that and had a big night.”
And a big night it was for all of Bulldogg Nation. Winder-Barrow is back in the playoff win column and the Bulldoggs are far from wanting to be done.
They’ll hit the road next week for Kennesaw to take on Harrison, which squeaked out a last-minute 33-28 victory over Alexander on Friday. The Hoyas (8-3) will again be without star quarterback Justin Fields, the No. 1 overall high school prospect in the nation who has committed to Georgia but is out for the remainder of the season with a broken finger.
Regardless of who is at quarterback for the opponent, this group of Bulldoggs believe they have a chance against anybody.
“This just feels amazing after all the hard work we’ve put in,” Sims said. “We’ve had hard times throughout the season and this just means everything to us. For the past three years, we’ve been stopped in the first round but today was all about being different. Our coaches preached that to us all week. This win means a lot to us and it changes the program.”
The playoff win “has been a long time coming,” Webb added.
“There has been a big shift and we’ve moved on past the point of just making the playoffs,” he said. “Now there’s a chance for us guys to win and make some noise at this point. They’re not satisfied with just being here.
“They’re hungry to play football and I believed that showed tonight.”
—
C 0 0 7 0 — 7
W 20 7 7 2 — 36
W—Ryan Mayard 45 interception return (kick failed)
W—Sterling Sumpter 20 run (Rosseau Asu Abang kick)
W—Sumpter 1 run (Asu Abang kick)
W—Jamar Mack 45 run (Asu Abang kick)
C—Max Webb 27 run (Cecily Mohammed kick)
W—Brock Landis 71 pass to Tyreek Perkins (Asu Abang kick)
W—Safety
