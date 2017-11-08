A season ago, the Bethlehem Christian Academy varsity girls basketball team took a step forward as a program.
The Lady Knights finished third in GISA Region 1-AAA and qualified for the state tournament. As 2017-2018 arrives, coach Karen Parker is upping the bar in terms of expectations for her BCA team.
“Last year the team was content with just making the playoffs,” Parker said. “This year we want to go further. I have big goals for them. I fully expect us to compete to get to the championship.”
The Lady Knights will be led by two seniors in guard Catherine Doolittle and forward Josie Gray. Juniors include forward Callie Burt, guard Stella Byrd, guard-forward Laura Clifford, guard Abbie Godwin, forward Olivia Morgan and guard Kaleigh Roseland.
Sophomores will include guard Rebekah Doolittle and forward Katherine Gano. Freshman Brooke Peevy will play guard for this year’s team.
“We are going to have a great season,” Parker said. “Our team is very strong. The pieces are finally in place. The vision for this team is falling into place.”
BCA scrimmaged Lanier Christian Academy on Nov. 2 and held a 15-point lead at halftime before eventually falling by four points.
“Every year our girls program has progressed,” Parker said. “Last season we were over .500 and made it to state for the first time. We finished third in our region both in the regular season and in the tournament.”
As far as Region 1-AAA goes this year, Parker said the Heritage School always has a strong program. The BCA coach also expects Holy Spirit and Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg to have quality teams
“I think we are going to have something for each of them though,” Parker said. “I think we will go into those games knowing we probably can beat them.”
Basketball: Lady Knights have lofty goals in 17-18
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry