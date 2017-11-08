Bethlehem approves raise for clerk

Bethlehem’s town council approved a pay raise and two additional vacation days for the city’s clerk.
Following a closed session for approximately 30 minutes, the council unanimously approved increasing city clerk Kathy Bridges’ vacation days to 12 and giving her a $2-per-hour pay increase. Bridges’ salary will increase from $12 to $14 per hour, effective immediately.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business the council approved:
•annexation and re-zoning of .75 acres owned by the Harrison Family located at 0 Manning Gin Road. The property will remain zoned as Agricultural (AG) in the Town of Bethlehem. Approval was also given to the annexation and re-zoning of 1.96 acres owned by Chester Davis located at 143 Manning Gin Road. This property will remain zoned as AG-Residential in the town. A public hearing was held on these two annexations and re-zoning requests, before the council voted. No one spoke in favor or against the requests.
•the intergovernmental agreement for allocation and distribution of Tag Ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) proceeds. Town attorney Ron Bennett advised the formula used for Bethlehem remained the same at .89 percent for Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) and 1.66 percent for Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
ITEMS DISCUSSED
The council also:
•discussed a request from the resident at 180 King Ave. to have a streetlight placed at the end of his driveway. No formal vote was taken on this issue, but the consensus of the council was not to place a streetlight at this location. Mayor Sandy McNab said, “We don’t need to light private driveways.”
•heard an update from Bridges on the recent Star Festival. Bridges advised the council that vendor booth revenue was $1,475 and the expenses associated with the event were $1,943. The council briefly discussed possibly looking into free entertainment to help draw more people to the event and ways to bring in more revenue so the town is not losing money on the event. McNab said for the last two years the city has not even “broke even” on the event.
•discussed getting prices to have a trailer hitch installed on the city’s newest truck.
•heard from McNab about the damage to the brick wall at the driveway that leads to the city’s gazebo.
