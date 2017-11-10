Thompson: Can we talk about it now?

If you’re not ready to have a discussion about gun violence and mass shootings in this country, when will be the time?
At the time of this writing, at least 26 more people — men, women and children — are dead in the small unincorporated Texas town of Sutherland Springs, outside of San Antonio. They went to church on a Sunday morning, just like many of you in Barrow County did.
Just like you, maybe they wanted to grow in their relationship with God. Perhaps they were enduring personal struggles, financial struggles, general uncertainty and anxiety, and they wanted words of comfort.
Instead, they were met with bullets and now they’re dead.
We can all hope or have faith that they’re in heaven with their god. But that doesn’t wipe away the fact that yet another deranged person, with a history of violence toward family members, including an infant stepson, had limited trouble obtaining a weapon designed to destroy life and was able to walk in a church and mow down innocent people.
Yes, we grieve. And yes, we offer prayers, condolences, positive vibes, etc. to the families of the dead and the community as a whole. Just as we did in Las Vegas. And Orlando. And Dallas. And Charleston. And Newtown. And on and on and on.
Did any of that prevent the next horrific act? Have we been healed as a society?
When can we talk about this?
Often when these shootings occur, like a gag reflex, the response from people is don’t politicize a tragedy. Now is not the time to talk about it. Except maybe if the person has a connection to radical Islamic terrorism. Then we can talk about things like preventing Muslim immigrants from entering our country.
President Trump often talks about the virtues of strong rhetoric versus weak rhetoric, usually when he’s referring to North Korea or ISIS.
I can’t think of many things weaker than, “Now is not the time to talk about this.”
When will the time come? How many more people have to die with zero action taken, zero effort made, to at least curtail some of it?
There aren’t any easy answers or solutions to what’s happening in this country, but there hardly ever are. But it is morally imperative that we, not just the government but we, the people, do something.
As one of my colleagues at Mainstreet Newspapers wrote recently, our society is not well. There is an epidemic, a social sickness, pervading our country. A mental health crisis, even. Mental health is the go-to for people and politicians — like Trump, who said this is not “a gun situation” — who don’t want to talk about guns.
But it should be obvious that a person who can inflict mass carnage on fellow humans is not well.
So, how do we begin address this societal ill? I’m asking because I honestly don’t know.
I’ve heard some people point to the internet and especially social media as one of the key drivers to this. One person told me he believes one of the biggest problems is that doctors are prescribing anti-depressants way too liberally without weighing the potential side effects. Another said the root of this is the erosion of the American nuclear family.
But while there are some common elements that link a lot of these murderers, not all of them hang out endlessly on the dark web. Not all of them are on anti-depressant medication, and not all of them come from broken families. Along with that, not everyone that spends too much time on the internet, not everyone that takes medication and not every child of divorced parents and/or absentee parents has the urge to go out and kill people.
All of those ideas are worth exploring, but then how do you actually get people the help they need? Obviously, you can’t help everyone and you can’t prevent everything terrible that happens, but what can be done to ensure that at least someone is getting desperately-needed help and that at least a few of these acts are prevented?
And how serious do we want to be about this? How high of a priority will our country make it to provide affordable access to mental health care?
But even as we discuss the mental health angle, we are being willfully ignorant if we don’t acknowledge that while motives of killers may vary, a common denominator here is a firearm, often high-powered ones that can include accessories that allow it to fire more rounds more rapidly.
I’m not in favor of simply banning all guns. I believe in the right to self-defense. What I do support are common-sense reforms. They won’t prevent all of these killings from occurring but action can still be taken to curtail the widespread nature of them.
But common-sense reform is a non-starter for the vast majority of one of our nation’s two major political parties, which is situated in the powerful grip of a delusional special-interest group.
So again, I ask those legislators, when will be the time to discuss this?
For those of you in Barrow County who say the same things they do, when will be the time?
Will it be time when, God forbid, a gunman opens fire in the movie theater on Exchange Boulevard? Or in the parking lot of your business? Or at a public meeting? At a congressional meet-and-greet? At your church? At your children’s or grandchildren’s school?
If it were to happen — again, God forbid — there would be grief, candlelight vigils and prayers. We would show our better angels and rally around each other. We would hug each other and cry together.
But at the end of the day, would we come together to tackle the problem? Or would we remain paralyzed and mired in excuses and inaction?
