Buffington: Let’s talk taxes...

Last month, you received your property tax bill.
Last week, Congress unveiled its plan for a large cut in federal taxes.
So, let’s talk taxes:
•Don’t count on your local property taxes to ever go down very much. School taxes, which is the largest share, are always going to go up. That’s because the state continues to shift education costs that it once paid for to the local level. It’s cynical state politics behind that — rather than raising the state income tax rate to pay for state education mandates, lawmakers force expenses down to local school systems, thus forcing local school systems to raise property taxes. Then at election time, state lawmakers pretend to be innocent and say, “We didn’t raise your taxes” and blame local school boards for higher property taxes. It’s a game, folks.
•As for your city and county property taxes, they aren’t going to go down much, either. The booming local economy is pushing up property values and that results in higher taxes when local governments don’t lower their millage rates. The cost of growth is one reason. More people puts more pressure on law enforcement and court costs, along with the need for more roads and other infrastructure. Another reason is that when the money is flowing like it is now, governments always find new, costly projects to embrace.
•The plan to cut federal taxes may, or may not, eventually get passed. That’s because there are a lot of large special-interest groups that are opposing it. For example, the plan currently calls for a limit on mortgage interest deductions. But real estate and homebuilders are opposed to that since it could affect the housing market. A fight looms.
•On the other hand, Republicans are desperate to pass something, anything this year to be able to claim a victory. The GOP has been talking about “tax reform” for years; now they control both Congress and the White House. A failure to pass something would be a political disaster for Republicans.
•A part of the GOP plan would limit how much you can deduct in state and local property taxes to $10,000 per year. That would not affect too many people in Jackson County where the average SALT deduction is $7,362. But it would affect states where the cost of living and taxes are higher. Congressmen from those states are balking at that.
•A bunch of other deductions and credits are also slated to go away under the proposed tax revision, including the medical expense deduction, the credit for those over age 65 on disability, the adoption tax credit, tax preparations costs and alimony payments would no longer be deductible. Two of the losers would also be school teachers and sports fans: Teachers could no longer deduct the cost of items they buy for their classrooms and sports fans could no longer deduct the cost of a donation if it’s linked to buying season tickets.
•While many credits and deductions are slated to be done away with, the tax brackets are scheduled to be lower. In addition, the standard deductions for those who don’t itemize will be higher. How all of that plays out will depend on your individual situation; some will pay less taxes, others will pay more.
•One of the main aspects of the tax overhaul proposal is to lower the corporate tax rate to 20 percent. The rate would be 25 percent for Subchapter S corporations, but that also has some other provisions. Subchapter S corporations are the most widely used corporate structures among small businesses. Small business associations have voiced opposition to the tax plan, saying it favors mostly large mega-corporations.
•Republican leaders claim that by lowering the corporate tax rates, businesses will expand, the economy will boom and the middle class will see a huge surge in their net income. That’s the theory, anyway.
•One of the big issues surrounding the tax cut plan is that it will increase the deficit by $1.5 trillion, or more, over 10 years. Republicans have long complained about the deficit and the overall national debt, but this plan only adds to that problem. It remains to be seen how Republicans who opposed deficit spending during the Obama years will now dance to embrace a plan that does the same thing. Rep. Doug Collins, a deficit hawk, seems to have embraced the proposed tax plan, but he has not said anything about how it adds to the deficit. Selective outrage has become an art.
•Some Republicans say that a booming economy will offset the loss in revenue from the lower tax rates, but that is very unclear. Kansas tried that in 2012, cutting taxes on the theory that an economic boom would happen. It didn’t and the state was mired in red ink. Some Kansas Republicans are now warning Washington to not repeat their failed experiment. Still, many Republican Congressmen and the Trump administration claim the tax cut will pay for itself and the deficit won’t happen. (And if it does happen, Trump and most of the current members of Congress will be long retired, drawing their pensions as the national debt explodes.)
•The tax cut measure is not just about the economy, though. Next year is an election year and incumbents want to pass a tax cut so they can come home and run on that politically. If Congress fails to pass a tax cut, Republicans believe they will be in danger of losing control of Congress to Democrats. So this issue is just as much about politics as it is about the economy.
•For all the hype, this tax plan isn’t a revolution. It’s just piddling around the edges. Getting rid of income taxes and going to a national sales tax would be a revolution. But that’s never going to happen.
•My generation, the Baby Boomers, is the most selfish generation in American history. None of this debate in Congress deals with the bigger issue of federal spending. Baby Boomers dominate Congress and nobody from either party has the guts to discuss what’s happening with entitlement spending. Spending for Social Security, Medicare, Veterans benefits and other “entitlement” programs are going up as Boomers retire. We Boomers want our entitlements and we also want lower taxes — and we don’t give a damn if that means passing along the resulting debt to our children to pay for.
•Despite all the debate in Congress over the tax plan, it really doesn’t take much courage to cut taxes and give us all what we want. What would take courage would be for Congress to figure out how to cut spending, or to levy enough taxes to pay for what we’re really spending.
•That ain’t going to happen. Congressmen are all about getting re-elected, not doing the right thing. They will tell you what you want to hear, not what you need to hear.
—
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
Buffington: Let’s talk taxes...
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)