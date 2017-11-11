Bridgeman: Consolidation too sensible, next to impossible to occur

It has been almost exactly a year since I joined Mainstreet Newspapers, a company I knew about years ago when I was in east Tennessee.
The company is a small newspaper firm, family-owned.
It operates in four counties – and I cover government entities in three of them. I work every month in Jackson, Barrow and Banks counties.
They are similar to areas in which I have lived and worked for decades.
The fourth county, Madison, I do not work in regularly.
It is relatively small in population, has no dominant urban area and is very rural.
Because it has been a year, I thought I’d offer some fanciful thoughts – about a couple of areas that are ripe for some long-term planning.
The first is consolidation of governments and services.
Jackson County would benefit the most and may be the least likely to consider such a politically explosive notion.
It has three school systems (the only county in the state like that), nine incorporated cities and 11 fire districts.
It also is pretty large geographically.
Given that I cover two of the school systems – Barrow and Commerce – that subject pops into my thinking regularly.
Those two are, respectively, the largest and smallest systems we cover.
All three of the Jackson County school systems combined are about 1,000 students smaller than Barrow County.
One of the best ideas I’ve heard is a college and career academy for Jackson County and including Banks County and Commerce students.
Why Jefferson is not part of that is baffling to me.
Jackson and Barrow counties face the problem of significant growth that provides great opportunity and great hurdles. Banks County faces the opposite problem – loss of population, according to the projections being discussed by the state chamber of commerce.
The growth in both counties may hinder the school systems the most. Having hundreds of new students per year enroll requires teachers, technology and buildings. Those cost money – lots of it.
Both counties face the need for buildings, or portable classrooms.
(Aside: I share board of education member Lynn Stevens’ view in Barrow County that calling them “learning cottages” is just another way of putting lipstick on a pig – quoting an unorthodox politician).
Given the cost of new schools, more portables may be in our future.
Growth also could bring pangs of overcrowding to Jefferson schools.
Officials with the schools have been making those noises, asking for consideration from the city.
Utility services have been the most confusing for me.
Cities buy sewer and water service from counties. Counties buy water from the regional water authority and have backup agreements with other entities.
Commerce has a reservoir in Banks County and is about to provide sewer and water service to an industrial park just across the county line at Banks Crossing.
Jefferson has one small reservoir and plans for another.
The Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority, a four-county group, has a reservoir, Bear Creek, in the southwestern part of Jackson County, which owns the largest piece of the authority. Barrow gets water from the reservoir.
The authority is just beginning the discussion process of water usage – and maybe another reservoir – for its far off future.
As noted, I don’t understand utilities. We have the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority. Jefferson and Commerce have their own utilities and buy and sell their services. Nicholson has a water authority. Hoschton has water and sewer service and buys services from Jackson County and Braselton.
In Barrow County, the county has a utility. Statham buys services from it. Winder has a utility of its own.
Homer is digging a new well in hopes that its current water service holds out long enough to get another in service.
It buys services from Banks County, which buys services from other counties.
You can see my confusion.
That covers only three subjects – and already several hundred words.
Think about electricity, which is mostly supplied by Georgia Power and Jackson EMC under what is euphemistically called a “service area agreement,” but which practically is a legal monopoly for each company.
I bring that up only because we have the worst internet service I have seen in 25 years in Jefferson, and utilities with power poles now have the authority to start their own cable company, if I understand recently passed legislation correctly.
That’s not likely because of the upfront costs, but it certainly is a comforting thought to me.
At the least, year two with the newspaper group promises to be as educational and entertaining as year one.
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send him email to ron@mainstreetnews.com.
