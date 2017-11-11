Bennett: Peace on Earth

The Halloween candy is gone, and the pumpkins are turning to compost.
Tom Turkeys are in plentiful supply down at the grocery store, and Pumpkin Spice Everything season is here! Christmas decorations are going up in stores, and church choirs are busy pulling together the pageants, cantatas and nativities.
It’s a time of Peace on Earth, Good Will to Men.
Except that it’s not. Sunday our hearts were once again broken as we learned of another shooting, this time in a church. At the time I’m writing this, little is known about the shooter, or why he chose this day, this church, these people, to do this terrible thing.
Is there nowhere that we are safe? I’ve thought so many times about someone walking through the front door of my church and doing the same thing. Or walking the halls or playgrounds of our schools. Or cruising the walkway at the high school football game, or a filled-to-capacity Sanford Stadium. A crowded hospital emergency room, a busy mall. Anywhere. It can happen anywhere.
Yet, are we to live in fear? Always looking over our shoulders, scanning crowds to see if we spot anything unusual, or out of place? In these trying times, being cautious and alert is just the way it has to be. Some things arouse more suspicion than others, such as the lone backpack found in an inconspicuous location, or a suspicious-acting person lurking about where they don’t belong. Danger comes in many forms, though, and often not easily identified. Between 1982 and October of 2017, 51 out of 90 mass shootings were initiated by white shooters. (statista.com) People who look like “us.” So, the stereotypical “terrorist” image of a middle-eastern, robe-clad, hooded, dark-skinned male doesn’t apply here.
While families in Texas are struggling with the hows and the whys and preparing to lay their loved ones to rest, there are those who will start pointing fingers. One “celebrity” already has blamed “the Republicans” for the tragedy. How absurdly insensitive. Instead of giving families time to grieve and try to make sense of it all, the liberal media will turn it into a weapon in their fight for gun control. Makes me sick.
From the early reports, it seems a citizen with a gun of his own was instrumental in getting the shooter away from the church. Which begs the argument of personal weapon ownership, and Second Amendment rights. We each have our own thoughts about the issue, and I try not to dabble too much in political issues here, but I remember seeing a bumper sticker long, long ago… before mass shootings were even a thing, that says it best: “Guns Don’t Kill People. People Kill People.”
There may not be Peace on Earth the way we would like, but we must do all we can to ensure that our own little personal corners of the world are as peaceful as possible. For those of us who hold strongly to our faith, we have the comfort of knowing that God is in control.
It doesn’t make sense, and we certainly don’t understand it. I teach my grandchildren and remind myself often that when I’m scared, and don’t know what to do, to simply say, “Whenever I am afraid, I will trust in Thee.” (Ps 56:3)
I believe that good will overcome evil. Maybe not today, and maybe not next week, but ultimately, good will prevail. Give your people extra hugs today and make sure to say “I love you” often. Let’s remember to pray for the folks in that small town in Texas and remember the words to a song, “Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me.”
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
Bennett: Peace on Earth
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)