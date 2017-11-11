Jacks: Recipes from family, friends

This past week I received several recipes from family and friends requesting me to please make. These recipes turned out to be rather good ones. I think you will like them too.
My son loves to eat and found this recipe for me to make for him. Of course, he loved it too.
Lasagna Stuffed
Meatloaf
Ingredients:
1 Pound beef mince
2/3 cup bread crumbs
2 eggs whisked
1/4 cup finely chopped parsley
3 cloves garlic minced
1 tbsp tomato paste
1 tsp salt +1 tsp salt
1 tsp Pepper +1/2 tsp pepper
2 cups ricotta cheese
4 fresh lasagna noodles cut to bud thanks size
1 1/2 cups tomato sauce
Mozzarella slices
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl mix together beef, bread crumbs, eggs, parsley, salt, pepper, garlic and tomato paste until combined. Press 3/4 of mixture into a loaf tin along the bottom and press up the edges keeping a well in the middle. Mix together ricotta with 1 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp. pepper.
In the well, layer lasagna followed by ricotta and slices of mozzarella. Repeat with 4 layers with last layer being lasagna. Cover with remaining meat to seal. Bake for 30-40 mins covered with foil. Take out and flip over onto a tray. Top with tomato sauce and slices of mozzarella. Grill in the oven until golden brown and bubbly.
—
I used to say I didn’t like Brussels sprouts but not anymore. I had only had them steamed which I don’t like but other ways I love. This recipe sent to me this week is one of my favorites for Brussels sprouts. Simple but very good.
Bacon Ranch
Brussels Sprouts
Ingredients:
1 lb Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
1 tbsp olive oil
3 cloves garlic minced
1/2 tsp paprika
1 tsp oregano
8 slices bacon chopped
Ranch dressing for drizzling
Fresh grated Parmesan for sprinkling
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. On a large baking sheet, toss Brussels sprouts with olive oil, garlic, oregano and paprika then season with salt and pepper scattered bacon on the pan. Bake until Brussels sprouts are tender and charred, 30 mins. Drizzle with ranch dressing and sprinkle with Parmesan Cheese. Serve warm.
—
One of my favorite things to use to cook with in the kitchen is my crock pot. Nothing like coming home and dinner is ready in the crock pot. My family and special friend both love cube steak and gravy but after working all day it’s not something I want to cook but cooking it in the crock pot is something worth doing for them. Simple but a good recipe to make.
Crock Pot Cube
Steak and Gravy
Ingredients:
1 family pack of cube steak
2 cans (10.75 ounce) cream of mushroom soup
1 envelope onion soup mix
3/4 cup water
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Place all ingredients in a crock pot. Cook on low all day. Serve over rice, noodles, mashed potatoes or with your favorite side dishes.
—
I love new salads especially if they don’t have lettuce in them. This salad is definitely a keeper for me.
Broccoli
Cauliflower Salad
Ingredients:
1 head of broccoli, chopped
1 head of cauliflower, chopped
1/2 lb bacon cooked
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup sour cream
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 tsp salt
Directions:
Mix broccoli, cauliflower, bacon, and shredded cheese in a large bowl. In a small bowl mix mayonnaise, sour cream, sugar, and salt until well combined.
Pour mayonnaise mixture over broccoli mixture and stir until well incorporated. Eat immediately or chill until ready to serve.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
Jacks: Recipes from family, friends
