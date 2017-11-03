Football: Wildcats' season ends with home loss to Habersham Central

Despite limiting Habersham Central to one of its lower offensive outputs of the season, the Apalachee High School football team fell to the visiting Raiders 21-12 in the 2017 finale for both teams Friday night at R. Harold Harrison Stadium.
AHS (1-9, 0-6 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA) led 6-0 before Habersham Central (2-8, 1-5) scored 21 unanswered points to build enough of a cushion to bookend wins in a season filled with close defeats for the Raiders.
It was an overall disappointing season for AHS and Habersham Central, both of whom had already been eliminated from playoff contention. Wildcat head coach Steve Sims, however, was not disappointed in his team’s effort in the final game of 2017.
“There was nothing wrong with our effort tonight,” Sims said. “Habersham Central was very close to defeating (region champion) Dacula. I am proud of every one of our players and I am especially proud of our seniors. I hope when they look back they don’t think about the record but about how we played. We played the game the right way.”
AHS took a 6-0 lead on its second possession of the game on a 26-yard pass from AJ Forbing to AJ Millbrooks. The play capped a nine play, 71-yard drive. The two-point conversion attempt failed.
Habersham Central put its first touchdown on the board on a 10-yard run by quarterback AJ Curry with 4:30 left before halftime.
AHS tried an onside kick to start the second half but the Raiders recovered at the Wildcat 48 and quickly found the end zone on three plays. Habersham Central then led 14-6 with 10:59 remaining in the third quarter.
The score, which put the game out of reach, came on a fake field goal early in the fourth quarter. The Raiders faced a fourth and seventh and lined up for a 25-yard attempt but instead threw for a touchdown pass.
AHS did not give in and marched 79 yards on 11 plays to move within 21-12 with 5:12 left after a touchdown run by Forbing. The two-point conversion attempt failed, however, to leave the deficit at two scores.
The Wildcats would not be able to regain possession as Habersham Central ran out the remaining time by gaining three first downs.
“We had our chances,” Sims said. “Our defense played its tail off. We held them to one of their lowest point totals but we had a bad third quarter offensively. We can’t keep going three and out. We’ll have to find a way to get more consistent on offense.”
The AHS coach thanked his seniors several times for their work ethic and leadership.
“We’ll miss each one of them,” Sims said. “They have meant a great deal to our program.”
Lorenzo Stephenson rushed for 131 yards on 25 carries for AHS while Forbing was 8-of-16 passing for 68 yards. The Wildcat offense gained 19 first downs. Offensive linemen Nate Hodnett, Corbin Lang, Isaac Benitez, Donny Kulp and Parker Miller each played well in the season finale.
The AHS defense limited Habersham Central to 280 total yards.
“We had a new defensive coordinator this year (Randy Holland) and I think we were just hitting our stride defensively,” Sims said. “We had a strong effort tonight against a very good offensive football team.”
