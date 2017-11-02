Updated: Online fundraiser established for mother and son hit by vehicle while trick-or-treating

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Thursday, November 2. 2017
Updated: 6 hours ago
Comment (1)
An online fundraiser has been established for a Bogart woman and her 5-year-old son who were hit by a vehicle in downtown Statham while they were out trick-or-treating on Halloween night.
Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 29-year-old Katlin Bentley was walking with her husband, Matt, 5-year-old son Kross and their younger son in a marked crosswalk near the intersection of Ga. 211 and Railroad Street when Katlin and Kross were struck by a Chrysler Town and Country minivan driven by 47-year-old Jeffrey Craig. Katlin was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital while Kross was life-flighted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Egleston Hospital.
Craig has been charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
According to Matt Bentley’s post on the fundraiser webpage, Katlin was struck by the front of the minivan, hit the windshield and struck her head on the pavement. Kross was pinned on the arm by the back passenger-side tire.
Katlin Bentley suffered a severely broken ankle that will require surgery, a broken rib and a concussion, according to the post, while Kross has a fractured eye socket, extensive road rash that may require skin graft and possibly damaged knee muscles.
The post also noted that the couple recently lost an infant daughter and that Katlin’s only insurance was pregnancy Medicaid, which ends next week.
The fundraiser had generated $2,415 out of a $7,500 goal as of late Thursday morning.
It can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/4ngfjio.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
#1 Joe on 11/03/17 at 04:31 PM [Reply]
1st - I hope both mom and child are doing fine and recover.

2nd - If the driver had insurance (should have it's required by law), then we all know who's going to pay for the bills. I'm sure there are attorney's who would LOVE to sue the insurance

3rd - I thought you were required (BY law) to have insurance, either though an employer, spouse, or ObamaCare. So then why: "... Katlin’s only insurance was pregnancy Medicaid..."

Am I missing something here?
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.