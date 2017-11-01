Football: Despite playoff loss, a historic season for Knights

While wishing the 2017 season was still in progress, Bethlehem Christian Academy football coach Lance Fendley said Monday morning it was still a quality year for the Knights.
“The kids played hard all season,” said Fendley. “We continued to get better, especially the last three weeks. We have a lot to build on. We had a great group of seniors who will be tough to replace, but that’s part of high school football. Right now I feel our program is in a really good spot.”
The offseason program will begin officially in January.
Fendley said several returning players will take part in basketball, baseball and track but that offseason conditioning will be underway.
“We have a good group of players coming back,” the coach said. “We are set up for more success.
“We have to get in the weight room and get bigger, faster and stronger.”
The 2017 season saw several milestones for the BCA football program.
The Knights finished 6-5 overall, which was the highest number of wins in program history.
The team also finished third in GISA Region 1-AAA, the highest mark in program history.
Junior running back Tanner Schwebel also rushed for a school record number of yards in a single season and will be a key part of the team in 2018.
In looking at how far the program has advanced, Fendley recalls a few years ago in a game with John Milledge Academy the Knights trailed 50-0 in the second quarter. This past Friday night BCA trailed the defending state champion Trojans 6-0 midway through the third quarter.
“We just had to play a very good team in the first round,” Fendley said. “It was a very good physical game. Everyone on both teams was moving a lot slower in the second half.”
From a 1-9 mark four years ago to 6-4 this season, the BCA program has benefited from a strong senior class, its coach said.
“I knew we would have a good team due to our seniors,” Fendley said.
The 2018 season will be the start of a reclassification setup in the GISA so Fendley expects some movement within the region and for BCA’s schedule.
