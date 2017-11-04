Thompson: A teachable moment for everyone

Usually when we talk about being responsible on social media, it’s in reference to the dissemination of “fake news.”
In an increasingly politically-charged and toxic environment, Facebook, Twitter, etc. are like navigating land mines for propaganda-filled fake stories.
In general, though, the spread of rumors and misinformation is not a good thing and never helpful.
People get things wrong. Media inaccurately report events without doing their due diligence. People hear something from a non-primary source and present it as fact or gospel. They hear a rumor and throw it up on social media. A breakdown in or lack of communication leads to a situation being blown way out proportion.
Early last week, confusion ruled the day when talk of a planned shooting at Apalachee High School began to spread around Facebook and through text messages like wildfire. That talk sprang from alleged threats made by a student who supposedly had been suspended from school the week prior and had stated that he planned to carry out a shooting at the school on Monday, Oct. 23, and that he had prepared a hit list.
Several parents posted on Facebook that the student had been located and would not be allowed to return to school until he underwent a mental health evaluation.
I was first informed of this around mid-morning Oct. 23, from a parent who wanted to know why the Barrow County School System and Barrow County Sheriff’s Office weren’t being more forthcoming about the situation and whether the student who made the alleged threats would be prosecuted.
School and sheriff’s office officials were adamant that the talk of a planned shooting was an unsubstantiated rumor. They said they had interviewed students, other school personnel and the student who was the subject of the rumor himself and found no evidence of any plot or any hit list and they had not been able to determine that anyone actually heard the student issue any threats.
Sheriff Jud Smith disputed statements on social media from people who had been told there was an increased presence of law enforcement at the school, saying everything was operating according to normal procedure.
As the confusion and conflicting statements mounted, there was understandably a significant amount of frustration from parents.
I’m not of the opinion that the entire story has been told here, but all of this could have largely been avoided if everyone had taken some rather simple steps.
First of all, try to refrain from posting anything you don’t know to be true or at least clarify it before you present it as fact.
Especially when you’re dealing with a potential situation or topic as serious as a school shooting, mass shooting, etc.
We’ve seen circumstances like this go south in a hurry. After news first broke of the horrific shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., erroneous media reports and social media posts initially linked the shooter’s older brother to the crime. He was predictably assailed on his social media accounts, forcing him to come out and say he had no idea what anyone was talking about.
Similarly, in the immediate aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombing, there was rampant speculation on the internet and falsified claims, with photos, of who the culprits were.
Be responsible when you post on social media.
As a parent, I can understand the uneasiness of sending a child to school when talk has arisen of a planned shooting there. But you also have to consider that many of the school administrators and law enforcement members are parents themselves. They would have had no logical incentive to conceal a real and verified threat of violence. If they had been able to verify it, it’s hard to imagine them even opening the school building or at least not having a complete lockdown where no visitors would be allowed to enter the building.
On the other end, the school system and sheriff’s office had an opportunity to handle this in a better manner. There were no social media or website posts that I could find on Monday morning from the system, high school or sheriff’s office, that laid out an explanation for what was going on, which only adds to the confusion and speculation.
Sometimes, social media can be a very useful tool.
Better communication methods could have been used without adding unnecessary alarm to a situation they contended had been blown way out of proportion or exposing the identity of a student who had not been proven to have said or done anything wrong. There also appeared to be some potential miscommunication among authorities themselves.
As reported last week, two people shared with this newspaper, through social media, apparent communications they had with the sheriff’s office. One was a recording of a call in which the person presumably with the sheriff’s office said the school SROs were aware of the situation and that the student had been pulled out of school and would not be allowed to return until he was evaluated by doctors.
The person never identifies themselves as being with the sheriff’s office during the clip, but it’s pretty clear they seemed to be speaking in that capacity. Smith, though, said the sheriff’s office had not communicated that information out.
The other piece of a communication was a Facebook message that had been sent from the sheriff’s office’s account to a parent that read, “We have been aware of a student who allegedly made some comments that could have been threatening. His family has been made aware and he has not been back at school since last Thursday (Oct. 19) and will not be back tomorrow (Oct. 23) until the alleged threats can be looked into.”
Ken Greene, the school system’s assistant superintendent for support services, said he believed authorities had “solved the source of misinformation” and that the school system and sheriff’s office personnel “have had discussions about making sure all of our staff share accurate information.”
Here’s what we do know. No shooting occurred and no students were hurt. That’s obviously a great thing.
I personally believe that the school system or sheriff’s office wouldn’t take any steps they didn’t feel was in the best interests of the students’ safety.
And when situations like this pop up, they’re nothing to be joked around or laughed about. Not in 2017. People need to be careful and responsible about what they post and the people with information should be accurate and transparent.
Hopefully, this is a teachable moment for us all.
Scott Thompson is the editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: A teachable moment for everyone
