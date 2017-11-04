Bridgeman: Learn to read; read to learn

I live with a woman whose stated goal is to “teach a third-grader to read.” She was a volunteer in an elementary school a number of years ago – and made a difference.
That thought comes to mind because Barrow County schools had “dictionary week” for third graders in October.
In schools today, learning to read is a crucial job, maybe THE crucial job. School systems have reading specialists and coaches – people who work with students just on reading and other people who work with teachers on reading.
It’s easy enough to understand. Reading is the basis for all education. If a person cannot read, he or she cannot learn all the other parts of education.
The cliché is that kids learn to read until they get through the third grade and then they “read to learn.”
Reading “on grade level” is a key in education. School districts all around us are proud of their reading scores – some have students near 90 percent reading “on grade level.” Others are much lower. I wonder why it is not 100 percent.
Teachers tell us consistently that a key to reading is availability of books and parents who read to children.
Consider our society today. Kids at all income levels have smart phones. Many of them do not have books.
I have two grandsons who were read to before they were born. One of their grandmothers – the one I live with – buys them books regularly and for holidays. She loves reading to them and listening to them. She appreciates their expanding vocabularies.
Not all kids have grandmothers, or parents, like that, and our grandsons prefer to play video games.
But the older one is an enthusiast about mythology. The younger one has a series of books he reads, sometimes to himself.
I have watched in classrooms as reading specialists work with kids. They do that by having them read, sometimes with a book in their hand, sometimes on a computer.
Anyone who has known me for very long is accustomed to seeing me with a book, magazine or newspaper. For the past several years, I have carried a Kindle everywhere I go. It has the New York Times and Washington Post on it each day. I would happily carry the papers if they were available here.
It has 30 or more books. Most of those are cheap, simple thriller or detective stories. Some are history or political science. I am a regular visitor to the Jefferson library and check out a couple of books at a time – most thrillers from a select list of best sellers, but I occasionally dip into non-fiction. I read “The Gatekeepers” about the chiefs of staff to presidents recently.
I was lucky. My mother took me to the library every other week for a couple of years before I started school. I always got five or six books.
In junior high, I read nearly all the biographies before eighth grade was half over.
I learned more in college by perusing the thousands of books in the University of Tennessee library than I did in class. (I thoroughly enjoyed the hours I spent in the library. Can’t say the same for all my classes.)
I often tell people that I worry that people will stop reading. I have a selfish interest in that. My salary depends upon folks reading this paper. Our society depends upon people reading about issues, personalities, government. That is a selfish interest also.
“The research is clear: if children cannot read proficiently by the end of third grade, they face daunting hurdles to success in school and beyond. Third grade marks a pivot point in reading.” That is from the “Center for Public Education,” a nonprofit organization created by the National School Boards Association and its foundation.
If you have some time on your hands, teach a third grader to read.
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send email to him at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
Bridgeman: Learn to read; read to learn
