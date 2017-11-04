Bridges: Brief cold snap reminds me of dislike of winter

The cold snap we had earlier this week, no matter how brief, was a reminder of how much I dislike winter.
Sunday’s weather, which didn’t get out of the low 40s and felt even colder than that, was an in-the-face reminder that the next several months are going to be tough to get through. Thankfully, we have since returned to more milder temperatures for early November but it seems the older I get, the more I dislike Old Man Winter.
A college colleague of mine has lived in the frozen lands of North Dakota since we graduated in 1993. We have kept in touch through the years, first by letters the old fashioned way and then by email and now through Facebook and text messages. My friend is the complete opposite of me.
Winter can’t be cold and brutal enough for my friend. He has always been an outdoorsman type. I refer to him as “Grizzly” in reference to the 1970s TV show “Grizzly Adams.” He would have fit in well during that time of living off the land and being in the middle of the woods in a snow-covered cabin with only a fireplace to keep warm by. Heck, he’s the type to even had a grizzly bear as a pet.
The weather turns colder in North Dakota before it does here and always gets much colder of course. For years my friend has wanted me to visit him — in the dead of winter. I’ve told him if I ever do make the trip it would have to be in June or July. There is no way I would ever visit North Dakota in winter, even with the offer of seeing a North Dakota State football game (which are fortunately played inside).
Living here in north Georgia, it seems the winters are always tougher than the ones I experienced in middle Georgia where I grew up. It’s not that we didn’t have our share of bad winters. We had snow, ice and times when the temperatures would dip into the teens or single digits. However, those times were really rare.
In north Georgia, the wind seems more brutal, more forceful. The morning bite of the cold seems to pack more of a punch here. You would think after living here for 20 years I would be more used to it than I am. However, it certainly hasn’t gotten any easier.
Back during a family Christmas gathering at my uncle’s house in Athens, I was talking about my friend who lives in North Dakota. My uncle concurred with me that the cold in places like North Dakota is just too much to take. On that particular day I remember getting a text from my friend saying, “The high is going to be five below zero today.” I texted back saying, “You can take your five below and ….”
As of this writing it is not even Halloween yet. However, that cold snap we had Sunday officially started my countdown to spring clock.
Hopefully, this winter will be mild. However, I seem to recall last year not being too bad in terms of snow and ice and such so that probably means we are in for a deep freeze this go around.
As for my friend in the frozen lands of North Dakota, I am happy to report that the forecasted high for where I live Friday will be 77 and sunny. The forecasted high where he lives will be 35 and overcast.
Even with the offer of a million dollars I’m not sure I would want to trade places.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
