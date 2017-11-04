Jacks: Halloween treats

Halloween has come and the memories I have growing up in a small town are plenty. I remember all of the wonderful homemade goodies that the wonderful ladies of Broad Street in Statham made. I think they must have gotten together to decide who would make what. They were all special. Today you don’t give out the home-baked goodies because of the way society has changed. My recipes today are from those days growing up in Statham.
Mrs. Barrett made some of the best candy apples I think I have ever eaten. This recipe tastes pretty close to hers.
Candied Apples
Ingredients:
2 cups sugar
3/4 cups water
1/2 cup light corn syrup
1/2 tsp. red gel food coloring
1/2 tsp. cinnamon extract (optional)
1/4 cup Demerara sugar (optional)
1 tsp. pumpkin spice (optional)
6 medium apples
Directions:
In a heavy bottom saucepan mix together sugar, water, corn syrup, food coloring and extract (if using). The mixture will be bright red. Set your candy thermometer so that the tip is in the mixture and is not touching the bottom of the pot. Put it over high heat and bring it to a boil. Leave it bubbling on high until it gets to be between 300-310 degrees. It will take around 20 minutes, but keep your eye on it, it gets really fast at the end. While the sugar mixture is coming to temperature, line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spray it with baking spray. Wash and dry your apples. Stick the sticks down into the tops of the apples. You want to get a good ways in. If your sticks are long, go all the way but not through the end. If they’re shorter getting halfway into the apple is good enough.
For sparkly apple bottoms mix together 1/4 cup Demerara sugar and 1 tsp. pumpkin spice. Sprinkle the sugar mixture onto the prepared pan. When your candy mixture is at 310 degrees take it off the heat. Tilt your pot to the side and hold the apples by the stick to roll them one at a time in the mixture. Be careful because the sugar syrup is very hot. After rolling the apple around, hold it over the saucepan and shake it gently to let some excess syrup drip off. Put the apples on your prepared pan to harden. They’ll be hard and ready to eat within 10 minutes.
Ms. Nobie could make the best popcorn balls. I have made them and added to them and they are wonderful.
Popcorn Balls
Ingredients:
3 quarts (12 cups) popped popcorn
1 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup Karo light or dark corn syrup
1/4 cup butter or margarine
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. pure vanilla flavoring
1/2 tsp. baking soda
Directions:
Spray a large roasting pan with cooking spray; add popcorn and place in a 300-degree oven until it is warm. (Popcorn can also be warmed in a large microwave-safe bowl for 1 to 2 minutes on high 100-percent power.)
Combine sugar, corn syrup, butter and salt in a heavy 2-quart saucepan. Stir constantly and boil 2 minutes. Remove syrup mixture from heat. Stir in vanilla flavoring and baking soda. Pour syrup mixture over warm popcorn, stirring to coat well. Cover hands with two plastic bags. Spray bags lightly with cooking spray working quickly shape 12 3-inch popcorn balls. Cool completely. Wrap individually in plastic wrap.
Another great treat was caramel apples. These, too, are simple to make but so good to eat. Once you make them into caramel apples you could add a layer of chocolate or drizzle with white chocolate.
Caramel Apples
Ingredients:
6 apples
1 (14 ounce) pkg. individually wrapped caramels, unwrapped
2 Tbsps. milk
Directions:
Remove the stem from each apple and press a craft stick into the top. Butter a baking sheet. Place caramels and milk in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave 2 minutes, stirring once. Allow to cool briefly. Roll each apple quickly in caramel sauce until well coated. Place on prepared sheet to set.
Recently after a doctor’s appointment, I stopped to get a cup of coffee and something for breakfast. I had coupons so I tried a Pumpkin Spice Latte. It was really good and then I found the recipe for it and made some homemade which were even better.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Ingredients:
2 Tbsps. canned pumpkin
1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice, plus more to garnish
Freshly ground black pepper
2 Tbsps. sugar
2 Tbsps. pure vanilla extract
2 cups whole milk
1 to 2 shots espresso about 1/4 cup
1/4 cup heavy cream, whipped until firm peaks form
Directions:
Heat the pumpkin and spice. In a small saucepan over medium heat cook the pumpkin with the pumpkin pie spice and a generous helping of black pepper for 2 minutes or until it’s hot and smells cooked. Stir constantly. Add sugar and stir until the mixture looks like a bubbly thick soup. Warm the milk. Whisk the milk and vanilla extract. Warm gently over medium heat. Watch carefully to make sure it doesn’t boil over. Blend the milk. Carefully process the milk mixture with a hand blender or a traditional blender. Make the espresso coffee and divide between 2 mugs. Add the frothed milk. Top with whipped cream and a spindle of pumpkin spice, cinnamon or nutmeg, if desired.
