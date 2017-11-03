Bennett: Cold feet

When we hear the phrase “cold feet,” we usually think in terms of someone having second thoughts about a decision they’ve made, like getting married, making a large purchase, etc. Yeah, well, since the arctic blast hit last weekend, “cold feet” means my feet are cold!
No bones about it, I do not like cold weather! When packing for the game in Habersham County last Friday night, I planned for the worst. It was fairly nice when we left, so my (short-sleeved) show shirt was adequate. Within my trusty bag, though, I had packed a long-sleeved shirt, a hooded sweatshirt, my gloves, a warm scarf that I could just slip over my head, a much larger scarf that I sometimes use to cover my shoulders and, last but not least, a toasty red and black blanket. And my stadium seat. I almost got a hernia lugging all that stuff on and off the bus. Thankfully we didn’t have to walk far once we got to the stadium!
As my grandma always used to say, “It’s better to have it and not need it, than need it and not have it.” Thankfully, the night wasn’t as cold as I had expected it to be up in “them thar” hills, so I didn’t have to use all of my wrappings. It was a bit chilly, though, and I pulled on the sweatshirt not long into the game. Having the stadium seat was a lifesaver. The guest bleachers are made of concrete. And though the night wasn’t too terribly cold, that concrete was like a block of ice.
Aluminum seats are cold in the winter too, but they’ll warm up a little bit with body heat. Nope, not those concrete ones. If you sit on them long enough, you’ll lose all feeling in your bottom, and get cold down to your bones. Most folks who had taken blankets for covering themselves ended up sitting on them instead.
At halftime, I walked over to the other side of the field, and found myself a nice spot from which to watch the show. (Their bleachers were not made of stone.)
An elderly gentleman beside me struck up a conversation, and we had a nice visit. I asked him if he had a family member in the band or on the team, and he told me, nah, he just loves football! He and another buddy come out to the games and support the team whenever they play at home. He played for Habersham County when he was a youngster and then went on to play in college, though I can’t remember where. Then, when he realized I was from “the other side,” he started asking me if I knew so-and-so, who moved to Winder years ago. I didn’t. Such a sweet fella.
While I was waiting for the clock to run down and the halftime show to begin, the Doggs had some big plays (I won’t even try to recall them), and ended up scoring a touchdown and extra point.
There was no mistaking that I was in enemy territory, seeing as I was the only one in the stands screaming and cheering! But their fans were gracious, and nobody threw anything at me. As I stood to leave, I said goodbye to my new friend and told him I would wish his team good luck, but I was really hoping we’d win the game. He chuckled, and said basically the same thing back to me. For some reason, it made me happy seeing these two fellas, with no family obligations to be there, sitting out in the chilly night air, simply to support the hometown boys, and for the love of the game.
It was a good road trip, and the Doggs brought home another win! What a great season it has been so far! I’ve got to hand it to the Dogg Nation… I signed up for all this because I love my granddaughter and I love the band, but the football has been really fun to watch!
Friday night will be our last regular-season game, and we’re playing at home. Now, I don’t even begin to understand all the criteria involved in playoff designations, who plays against whom, and what decides who gets home-team advantage, etc. I heard some of the others talking about it, but it sounded too much like a math problem to me, so I didn’t even try to understand it. I’ll just be there. But I know we’re playing Dacula at home this Friday night, and it’s a biggie! It seems that we are definitely going to the playoffs, but it’s uncertain yet where we will play, or who we will play.
While we are hoping to have the game here, this might be your last opportunity to catch a home game this year. Come on out and cheer the Doggs, and show your support for a great season! Catch the fabulous halftime show with the Superior-rated Marching Bulldogg Band! Visit the concession stand for some delicious game-day fare, where the proceeds will go to support our awesome band program! W. Clair Harris Stadium is the place to be Friday night!
But do keep an eye on the weather, y’all, and plan accordingly. Don’t want your feet (or your bottom) to get cold!
