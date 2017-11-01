Updated: Mother, child struck by vehicle in downtown Statham

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Wednesday, November 1. 2017
Updated: 2 days ago
Comments (0)
A woman and her child were injured in downtown Statham Tuesday night after they were hit by a vehicle while crossing a crosswalk.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Jeffrey Craig, 47, was traveling north on Ga. 211 at its intersection with Railroad Street and went through a marked crosswalk, striking Katlin Bentley, 29, and her son, William Harvey, 5, both of Bogart, with the front right side of his Chrysler Town and Country minivan.
Bentley was injured and transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital. Harvey was life-flighted to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta - Egleston Hospital.
Neither the GSP nor Barrow County Emergency Services had official word on their conditions Wednesday morning.
Craig has been charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
Several pedestrians were out in downtown Statham on Tuesday night as Halloween trick-or-treating activities were held. Harvey was wearing a costume, according to the GSP.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.