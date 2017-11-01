A woman and her child were injured in downtown Statham Tuesday night after they were hit by a vehicle while crossing a crosswalk.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Jeffrey Craig, 47, was traveling north on Ga. 211 at its intersection with Railroad Street and went through a marked crosswalk, striking Katlin Bentley, 29, and her son, William Harvey, 5, both of Bogart, with the front right side of his Chrysler Town and Country minivan.
Bentley was injured and transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital. Harvey was life-flighted to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta - Egleston Hospital.
Neither the GSP nor Barrow County Emergency Services had official word on their conditions Wednesday morning.
Craig has been charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
Several pedestrians were out in downtown Statham on Tuesday night as Halloween trick-or-treating activities were held. Harvey was wearing a costume, according to the GSP.
Updated: Mother, child struck by vehicle in downtown Statham
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)