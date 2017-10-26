Dog dies, resident sustains minor injuries in house fire

Thursday, October 26. 2017
Comments (0)
A family pet died and a resident sustained minor injuries in a house fire in Statham early Wednesday morning.
Just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Barrow County Emergency Services firefighters responded to a single-story house fire in the 1800 block of Parker Drive. An adult male was treated on the scene for cuts to his hands and arms that were received while breaking out a window to help his wife and two young children escape the fire, according to a news release. The family's dog was unable to escape.
The home was deemed a total loss.
There were no working smoke detectors in the home, the release said.
“Fortunately, all four family members were able to escape this fire. We recommend that all homes have working smoke detectors installed. The month of October is Fire Safety month, and it is important that we continue to help spread the word about these inexpensive life-saving devices,” assistant public information officer Steve Rose said in the release.
The cause of the fire is not available at this time.
