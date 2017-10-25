Football: Wildcats face must-win situation at Gainesville

For Apalachee, the mission is pretty straightforward.
If the Wildcats have any ambitions of reaching the postseason and playing beyond next week, they have to at minimum win their final two regular-season games and get some additional help in the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA race.
That will be a tall task Friday, though, as they travel to Gainesville to face a Red Elephant team that is fresh off an upset blowout victory over previously undefeated Winder-Barrow.
“You would think watching film of them against Winder-Barrow that they were the undefeated team,” Apalachee coach Steve Sims said of Gainesville, which improved to 3-5 overall and 2-1 in region play with the 38-16 win over the Bulldoggs. “They’re playing a lot better and they’re playing better at the right time. They’ve really started gelling here lately. They’re a very athletic group with a lot of explosive skill players, which is not a great matchup for us. They’ve got a quick and physical defense and just like a really solid football team right now.
“We’ve got to go to work and try to identify their weaknesses, game-plan for it and try to sneak out of there with a victory.”
Fueling Gainesville’s surprise win last week was the play of quarterback Tre Luttrell, who threw for over 200 yards, ran for over 100 and accounted for four first-half touchdowns — two passing, two rushing.
“He’s been playing a lot better since he came back from an injury and really looks like he’s getting in a groove,” Sims said of Luttrell. “He’s spreading around a little bit more, and when things start to break down a little bit, he’s able to keep the play alive and make something happen.
“The main thing is they’ve added a few more designed quarterback runs to their offense this year that would give any defense trouble. It just adds another dimension you have to account for. It’s the kind of quarterback that has given us trouble in the past with our youth.”
