Football: Knights to take on defending state champs John Milledge in 1st round

Some might think Bethlehem Christian Academy football coach Lance Fendley would be somewhat dismayed that his team is playing defending state champion John Milledge Academy in the opening round of the GISA Class AAA state playoffs this week.
In reality, the opposite is true.
Fendley views this Friday’s contest as a “great opportunity” for his 2017 Knights and for the BCA program as a whole.
“It’s going to be a challenge but that’s what playoff football is all about,” Fendley said. “Everybody has earned the right to be here. No game at this point is going to be easy. We just happened to get the draw of the defending state champion.”
BCA (6-4 overall, No. 3 seed from Region 1-AAA) is coming off an impressive 52-7 victory against region rival Loganville Christian Academy while John Milledge fell to Gatewood 34-17 in a battle for the 4-AAA championship. The loss snapped a 23-game winning streak for the Trojans. Fendley’s Knights are the clear underdog this week but the BCA coach will once again focus on his own team rather than singing the praise of a particular opponent.
“We will focus on ourselves and what we can do to get better,” Fendley said. “The last couple of weeks we have prepared for a nameless, faceless opponent. That’s how you don’t allow a name to get the better of you.”
Even with this approach the BCA head coach — and no doubt his players — know what JMA has accomplished under coach J.T. Wall, a former standout player at the University of Georgia.
The 34 points allowed against Gatewood was the most given up in a single game in 2017 by the Trojans. Prior to last Friday night JMA had given up a total of 41 points in its first nine games combined.
“They are an amazing football team,” Fendley said. “I have a great deal of respect for Coach Wall. We’ve coached in some All-Star games together. It is going to be a fun environment.”
The Knights enter the playoffs coming off one of their most complete performances.
“After LCA scored their touchdown, we really stepped up and progressed,” Fendley said. “We had the best offensive drive of the game to start the second half. Our confidence is high. For two weeks in a row we have consistently improved.”
See more in the Oct. 25 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
