Football: Bulldoggs face explosive Habersham Central in key region contest

After his team lost for the first time this season last week and dropped out of the GHSA Class AAAAAA top-10 rankings, Winder-Barrow coach Heath Webb will get a chance to see how his team responds to its biggest piece of adversity so far in 2017.
“It’s going to be a true test of where our character is to see if we can bounce back and pick up a win,” said Webb, whose Bulldoggs will visit Habersham Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a crucial Region 8-AAAAAA matchup. “I would like to think this a great group of guys who are going to battle through adversity, go out there and compete and I believe they will.”
Winder-Barrow (7-1, 2-1 region) will likely need its best effort against a Habersham Central team (1-7, 0-3) that must win to keep its playoff hopes alive but appears overdue for a victory.
While the Raiders’ record seems dismal at first glance, their seven losses have come by just a combined 25 points, or an average of 3.5 points.
Their three region losses (30-27 to Gainesville on a last-second field goal, 25-21 to Lanier and 35-28 to Dacula) have been by an average of less than 5 points.
“It certainly feels like they’re due to have one bounce their way,” Webb said.
Winder-Barrow turned in its worst defensive performance of the year last week in a 38-16 loss to Gainesville, fueled by the big-play ability of Red Elephant quarterback Tre Luttrell, who threw for over 200 yards, ran for over 100 and accounted for four first-half touchdowns.
Things won’t get any easier this week as the Bulldoggs will have to grapple with an explosive Habersham offense that comes in averaging 37 points a game. Leading the way is another dual-threat quarterback in senior AJ Curry, who has thrown for 2,027 yards and 12 touchdown passes (against 6 interceptions) while adding 790 yards and 11 more scores on the ground.
“He’s outstanding, just a tremendous athlete,” Webb said of Curry. “He’s a big, powerful kid, but he’s also very elusive. It poses a big challenge to defenses when a guy can beat you like that throwing and running the ball.”
Curry is not alone, though. Senior Baylor Hinshaw is the Raiders’ leading rusher with 824 yards at 6.5 yards a clip. And he has a slate of talented receivers at his disposal, including seniors Jim Barnett and Bryce Tanner and junior Donovan Curry. Barnett, in particular, has been a force after transferring back to Habersham from Gainesville for his senior season and also plays in the secondary and returns kicks.
