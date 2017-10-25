Finance director arrested for stealing funds from Bethlehem First United Methodist Church

Wednesday, October 25. 2017
The finance director of Bethlehem First United Methodist Church was arrested Tuesday and charged with stealing funds from the church.
Nikki Shelton, 28, of Loganville, has been charged with theft by taking after the church notified the Barrow County Sheriff's Office of missing funds, according to a news release. Sheriff's office investigators interviewed Shelton and took her into custody during the interview after it was determined there was enough evidence to charge her.
"The sheriff's office will not tolerate activity such as this in Barrow County," Sheriff Jud Smith said in the release.
Shelton is being held at the Barrow County Detention Center and awaiting her first court appearance on the charge.
