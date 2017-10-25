Bethlehem man sentenced to life for murder of wife in 2016

A Bethlehem man was sentenced earlier this month to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering his wife last year following a domestic dispute.
After a five-day trial, Kevin Richard Harrison was convicted on Oct. 6 in Barrow County of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, simple battery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony — stemming from the shooting death of his wife, Heather Marrie Harrison, 29, in February 2016. He was then sentenced shortly after the verdict came in.
Assistant district attorney Patricia Brooks with the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, who prosecuted the case, said this week that prosecutors presented evidence during the trial that Kevin Harrison shot Heather Harrison following a domestic dispute because she told him she planned to leave him and he objected.
