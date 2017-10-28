Mitcham: The dollars and the news in the age of rage

I never watch TV news, unless it’s a documentary or about immediate bad weather. The constant “oh-my-God-we’re-all-going-do-die-but-hold-on-through-the-commercial-break-and-check-with-your-doctor-to-see-if-Taltz-is-right-for-you” repetition only brings me down. Click, nope, off. Not for me. Whenever I’m stuck in front of someone else’s TV news, I find myself thinking, “Man, that’s even worse than I remember.”
Yet, for many, television news is “the media.”
But it’s important to understand that there is no collective mind to “the media.” There is no agenda sheet. Or, if there is, I’ve been totally left off the vast conspiracy mailing list. Instead, I see “the media” for what it is, a huge collection of good and bad, just like humanity as a whole, just like any collection of people. “The media” is — actually “are” — an enormous industry of businesses clamoring desperately for eyeballs and profits in an increasingly saturated market. As competition intensifies, so does the battle. And as the battle intensifies, many organizations get desperate and lower their standards to get attention. Many outlets see what’s increasingly obvious in today’s American culture: the outrageous folks win the attention of the most people. In the fierce competition for your time, the somber, low-key even-handed breakdown of events doesn’t win the most eyeballs. Instead, the blistering, rage-filled, conflict-driven, celebrity-focused freakshow wins the day. That’s true, unless your market is for thoughtful people who want to read 10,000-word breakdowns on the actual ramifications of health care proposals or the history of Korean politics and how it ties in to today’s tensions. There are those people. You may be one. But if so, is your kind growing or shrinking? I’d say that in the age of rage, the quick dollar doesn’t go to the thought piece. It goes to the flamethrower. In a free-market economy, products move to meet demand. And right now, the public is rabidly consuming whatever fuels its pointed anger. It’s a circle. The media is complicit. So is the public. Don’t blame one without blaming the other, and without looking at how you, as a consumer, fit into this bigger picture.
I don’t exempt myself from that either. And part of my education on current events needs to include taking the president directly at his word, which is what he wants, to speak on Twitter without a filter, without media involvement. So, most days, I get up and pull my phone off the chest of drawers by the bed, then look immediately to Trump’s Twitter feed. What did he say today? And let me be really clear about something that has become so obvious purely from reading his many, many tweets. I draw this conclusion directly from his own words: he loves the media, but not in a healthy way. He is obsessed with press coverage. He can’t let it go. At times it seems like all he thinks about, as if good press coverage is a beautiful woman smiling back at him, and bad press is a scowling woman he must belittle or destroy.
This frustrates me, because what the press says in the current moment is often very different than how history will judge you. The thing that plays well today may be a complete catastrophe in the long run, and vice versa. The bad thing now may be genius later. So, why obsess about coverage from moment to moment? It’s a dog-chasing-tail game. It only makes you crazy. With the ideal leader, press coverage is just noise at the free-throw line. You know it’s there, but you focus and do what you have to do. The people I’ve known who I most admire have exactly this attitude about public opinion and about leadership. I’d love to see this nationally, too.
However, Trump absolutely lacks this capacity. In fact, he tweeted the other day about revoking NBC’s license. I don’t know how far he could actually get with that. But imagine if he’s successful. He’s basically saying, if you want a license, prove that you are my team player. Maybe that seems just great to you while your team is in power. But what about when your team loses? Are you cool with the other team shutting down media outlets that you prefer? That’s the road we’d be on, which is how many third-world countries operate. In this case, no team wins. We all lose.
Obviously, there are problems in today’s mass media environment. I spoke about how media organizations are fundamentally profit driven. I wholeheartedly believe that. Executives at media outlets are frequently no different than those at other companies. They have to make the dollars to stay afloat. It’s nasty to think of news in this way, but it’s the hard truth. It’s a product. News is a business. It’s not a public service. I think some people completely forget this and also are ignorant to their own responsibilities as consumers. Just as you are what you eat, you are what you consume in terms of information.
However, the farther down the money food-chain you go in media organizations, the more you typically get away from straight money interests.
Good reporters see the financial interest of their company as a corrupting influence on the job they must perform, which is to exhaust the truth-finding process to the best of their ability, usually within very tight time frames, without worry about public relations, money or officials who will demonize them for exposing their ugly truths.
And so, in journalism there is often friction between competing fiscal and civic interests. For instance, countless news organizations have faced the dilemma, won’t our advertisers be irate and drop us if we run this story that makes them look terrible? Well, that’s tough, say reporters. Obviously, hard truths must run if we have any courage. Meanwhile, ad staff members may come back with an argument about how ideals are nice, but staying in business only happens with actual dollars. And then it’s up to a publisher to make a call. In that way, a publisher establishes an identity for a media outlet. Who are we? Are we rooted in civic virtue or business survival? Even within media outlets, there is often no consensus at all on how things should be handled. Certainly, I root for the civic virtue to win. But true media bias in modern journalism is not about ideology as much as it’s about getting revenues as quickly and as cheaply as possible — thus, tailoring news to specific audiences within a hyper-competitive market. Sometimes audiences are partisan based. Sometimes news is geared toward old or young. But every consumer should be able to pull back and look at it more broadly, recognizing that the more an outlet tries to please a specific audience (even if you’re in that audience) with non offensive, unchallenging news, the less you can trust its objectivity.
But thank goodness, there’s a First Amendment and an American commitment to letting all the messiness get sorted out in a private-enterprise environment, not in state-run, state-sanctioned ways. Thank goodness, we don’t have to appease any dictators, whether on the left or right. Thank goodness we’re never going to tilt to being that kind of nation. Right? Ahem, right?
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal, a sister publication of the Barrow News-Journal.
