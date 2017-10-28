Bridgeman: Your right, your responsibility: Go vote

Go vote.
That ought to be simple enough. Those of us who live in municipalities should learn about our candidates and vote.
Let’s say that again: Go vote.
I know it’s not always convenient or easy. If you live in Jackson County, all but the final week of early voting is in Jefferson, which is inconvenient for most of you.
Makes no difference. Go vote.
The first week of voting was last week. The turnout was underwhelming.
Sometimes only one race is on the ballot. That’s enough.
Municipalities make a difference, but fewer of us vote then than in any other election. I’d just as soon cast a ballot for council members as for president.
I know where to find council members and mayors. Check a fast food restaurant in the morning or a church on Sunday or the grocery store during the week or any council meeting.
In Jefferson, those folks can — not will, but can — make a difference in how fast our internet service is. Given we have the slowest and least consistent internet service I have had as an adult through multiple states and places, that is a personal peeve with me.
More importantly, Jefferson City Council will make a difference in how the area develops over the next 20 years.
I know, we seldom think that far out, but we should. That thread runs through all of our municipalities – Braselton, Hoschton, Winder, Statham, Auburn, Commerce, Pendergrass, Homer, Danielsville and all the others I did not list.
Your vote, or lack thereof, can make a difference.
Consider economic development. In the past two or three weeks, I have heard officials and candidates urge us to be “business-friendly.” I have heard that in Statham, Commerce and Homer.
It is a theme at most levels of government. What do they mean by that — one Commerce candidate said the city cannot afford to provide tax abatements? Do his opponents agree or disagree?
Programs to put in infrastructure are always a point of contention. In Homer now, a company seeking to build houses at Chimney Oaks golf course believes it had an agreement with the city to provide a “vault” for water distribution. That agreement was not in writing — or maybe in emails.
Now, Homer officials are saying the company has to pay that charge — about $30,000.
Similarly, a company in Statham thought it had the OK from city council to build a transfer station. Then adjacent property owners got involved and hired an attorney.
Now the company that bought property for the transfer station and the city are involved in legal proceedings.
That will cost money. Statham likely will see consequences from that for years.
Five people are running for three seats in that town. Two incumbents chose not to run again.
One incumbent in Homer is not running.
One council race in Commerce has been decided by fewer than two handfuls of votes — twice.
Go vote.
I listened to the two mayoral candidates in Jefferson last week — first time I could go to hear them. I’d like to ask both of them about two hours’ worth of questions and repeat them until I get an answer. That is unlikely so I will have to make a choice with incomplete knowledge — my best guess.
But I will vote.
Voting is the basis for everything we do, and are, as a country and a society. It is not as easy as it was in Jackson County. We have one-fourth the number of voting places because of the success of early voting, the election board has said.
That’s a bunch of hooey, in my view.
Whatever can be done to make voting easier and simpler should be done. That’s likely another sermon.
This one is to say, “Go vote.”
Call city hall in your area and ask about voting times, places, procedures, etc. It is different for different towns in different counties.
Regardless of what the regulations are: Go vote.
It is your responsibility and your right. Take advantage; live up to it.
Go vote.
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send email to him at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
