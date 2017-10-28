Bridges: 2018 Georgia election not generating buzz

In case you didn’t know — and judging by the political buzz it has caused to this point many do not know — Georgia has a statewide slate of elections of 2018.
In a matter of months interested voters will have the chance go to their respective polling places for primaries to decide party nominees for offices from governor to public service commission.
Perhaps it’s the hangover from the 2016 presidential election or perhaps it’s because of the low-key nature of most of the candidates on the campaign trail but few voters seem to be really interested.
Typically, years in which there is an open governor’s race (incumbent Nathan Deal is term limited) there is some level of interest from voters. As of October 2017, however, any significant level of interest seems very low.
Georgia, of course, will likely continue to vote Republican. Currently all statewide office holders belong to the GOP. It would take a political upset of major proportions for that to change in 2018. The state Democratic Party has been stuck in neutral (or reverse) for some time and most political pundits don’t see that changing next year.
As long as the Republicans who eventually win the nomination for office, particularly for offices at the top of the ticket, stay arm’s length away from overtly right-wing zealotry when it comes to social issues they should be fine in terms of winning office. In reality, the real contests will be the Republican primaries.
It will be interesting to see if the so called “religious liberty” bill raises its head again in the 2018 campaign. This topic even caused Gov. Deal to take the high road as he was rightfully concerned about the state losing various business interests.
With Amazon looking at Georgia for a potential second headquarters, Republican candidates would once again be wise to leave this issue alone.
Multi-billion dollar corporations like Amazon have business models of being inclusive for all citizens and candidates, especially those who win the nomination of the GOP who continue to harp on this topic may scare Amazon away. It should be noted that several other states are in play for the new Amazon headquarters and are already offering more in terms of tax incentives. (Georgia, despite having all GOP officials at the statewide level who claim to be anti-tax, continues to fall short in terms of tax breaks for businesses and individuals.)
No doubt the Democratic statewide candidates will try to make an issue of President Trump but that will not really help their cause in breaking the Republican stranglehold in the Peach State.
Trump, despite being criticized on a daily basis in some circles (including right-wing ones) continues to be popular overall in Georgia.
We still have several months until the primaries are held for 2018 so there is still a chance some yet to be announce candidates will be able to inject life into the campaign.
On a personal level, I am looking at those who have not held another office previously and are now simply trying to springboard into one.
And it’s always worth remembering that two of the offices that have the most impact on us are secretary of state and public service commission.
If you are unfamiliar with what these offices are about it would be a great idea to learn more about them.
Of course, your local city council members, county commissioners and judges impact you on a daily basis.
It’s wise to always pay attention to these races and to look closely at what the candidates are saying and what they stand for. And it goes without saying anyone who votes should look beyond party affiliation before casting a ballot.
Not doing so is just lazy voting and lends itself to creating more problems than we already have.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbrides@gmail.com.
