Bennett: Things that go bump in the night

For those who may have read my column last week, please allow me to follow up on that with one final thought: Even when I don’t feel it, I still know it to be true. Because, sometimes, we just don’t feel it.
—
Well, it finally feels like it might start cooling off a little bit. The nippy mornings are a good indication of that. Seems like Mother Nature can’t quite make up her mind what season she wants to embrace!
Normally by this time of year, the smell of burning leaves is heavy in the air, but the leaves on my trees haven’t even thought about turning colors and turning loose. Now, don’t get me wrong…I really do not like cold weather. At. All. It would suit me just fine if it never got below about 45 degrees. And I only like 45 degrees if I have a warm blanket and flannel jammies. But a crisp fall evening at the stadium, or by a bonfire, is really nice.
As a kid, I remember the cool fall nights meant the Halloween Carnival at the school would be happening soon. Back then, we could call it that. Now, they call it the Fall Festival. But to those of us who lived in that time, it will always be the Halloween Carnival.
Before all the fun began, there would be chicken stew in the cafeteria. Then the grownups would want to do all that boring stuff like play bingo, and do the cake walks. I was so happy when I was finally old enough to hang out with my friends, and we could visit all the fun booths, and win candy and prizes. One year (sixth grade, maybe?) Stevie McDaniel and I were crowned king and queen of the carnival. Each class had a king and queen, and votes were a penny apiece. We didn’t get a parade, or a scepter, but we did get a lovely gold spray-painted crown. What it really meant was that our mamas made more cupcakes than any of the other class representatives’ moms did, and we sold the most, thereby making the most money.
And I seem to remember jars about town with our pictures on it, and folks would deposit their extra change. To be sure, it had nothing at all to do with our kingliness or queenliness. In fact, in the group picture of us on the stage, taken from quite a ways back, there I sat like the tomboy I was, with my legs in such a position that you could see my drawers. What a proud moment for my sweet cupcake-baking mama, when she saw that picture!
One time we even had a “real” fortune teller! We were all amazed, and a little bit scared, when she was able to tell us things about us that only a “real” fortune teller would know! (I still don’t know which PTA mom [or perhaps a teacher?] did that, but the makeup, outfit, and accessories were enough to make us believe she was “real!” And oh, the stuff she knew!)
We still would go even after we got in high school, and one time my boyfriend from County Line came and met me there. I remember the old oak tree that used to stand tall in the front yard of the school, and how we took a walk out there and stole a kiss under the huge branches. (And I remember my daddy walking up immediately, and making me go back inside. Honestly, my mamma and daddy had eyes in the backs of their heads!)
In just a few days, we’ll be seeing ghosts and goblins all around town, enjoying the traditional Halloween activities. If you’ve never been to Statham on Oct. 31, I encourage you to pay us a visit. It is totally the place to be for Halloween! Broad Street is usually closed from Jefferson Street eastward. The sidewalks can’t even contain all the folks — grownups and kids alike — who spend the evening in our little town. The Baptist church will have their annual Trunk or Treat to include goodies for the kids, free hot dogs for everyone, and maybe a bouncy house or two! Look for members of the Methodist church to be handing out goodies as well. The older homes that line Broad Street between the churches and the school will be bustling with activity, and the sounds of happy children will fill the night air.
I haven’t heard for sure this year, but the faculty and staff usually have their trunks decorated, and pass out treats down at the school, too. The Buffington-Martins are planning their annual Haunt at 1932 Broad Street, and last I heard, were still looking for volunteers to help pull it all together. Now, this is something you won’t want to miss! If you have a talent for building, or are interested in acting, please check their Facebook page (The Haunt at 1932 Broad Street) to see if they still need help. It wouldn’t be the same if they had to cancel this year!!!
If you don’t already have other plans, consider coming to Statham to get your Halloween fix! There’s plenty of parking beside both churches, down at the school, and around town. But beware… there will be lots of things that go bump in the night!
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
Bennett: Things that go bump in the night
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)