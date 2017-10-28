Jacks: Good breakfast casseroles as holiday season approaches

I’d like to send happy birthday wishes to a very special lady, Mrs. Francis Thornton.
“Mrs. Francis” was my next-door neighbor while I was growing up. She’s always had a special part in my life and still does. I grew up having Kay, her daughter, as a big sister and Bobby and I spent summers along with his cousins doing stuff. We were always making concoctions for them to drink as we were scientists back then and in our adult lives ended up making careers out of it. Those were some fun days. Listening to “Mrs. Francis” play piano and organ were always special times. I still have the pleasure of hearing her play some.
—
I’ve been asked to share some good breakfast casserole recipes with holidays coming up in the next few months with family gatherings. These are great to have when you are feeding a bunch of people and can be prepared except for cooking the night before. The main ingredients are usually going to be eggs and a breakfast meat. With a few additional items you have a great combination for a breakfast casserole. I have a few that are on the sweet side also for breakfast.
The first casserole I tried this past weekend and it definitely was a hit.
World’s Best Breakfast
Casserole
Ingredients:
24 oz. precooked sausage (3 lbs.)
10 eggs
1 cup sour cream
1 onion
1 green pepper
1 red pepper
16 oz. fresh mushrooms
2 cups grated cheese
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Chop sausage, onion, peppers and mushrooms. In a separate bowl mix eggs, sour cream and cheese.
Once egg mixture is thoroughly mixed add in sausage and veggies and spread out into a greased 9x13-inch casserole dish. Bake for 30-45 minutes or until cooked through. Serve hot.
—
For those that would prefer ham as the meat in their casserole I have the perfect recipe for you.
Wake up Casserole
Ingredients:
8 frozen hash brown patties
4 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
1 pound cooked ham, cut into cubes
7 eggs
1 cup milk
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. ground mustard
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish. Arrange hash brown patties on the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle Cheddar cheese and ham over patties. Beat eggs, milk, salt and mustard in a large bowl using a whisk, pour over ham. Cover baking dish with aluminum foil. Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour. Remove foil and bake until edges are golden brown and a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, about 15 minutes more.
—
If bacon is the meat of choice for breakfast then there’s a casserole for you, too.
Bacon Breakfast
Casserole
Ingredients:
1 pound bacon
2 cups milk
8 eggs
1 tsp. seasoned salt
1 tsp. ground black pepper
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
1 onion, chopped
1 green bell pepper, chopped
3 red potatoes, thinly sliced
5 mushrooms, sliced
Directions:
Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels, reserving 1 Tbsp. bacon grease. Crumble bacon into pieces. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13-inch casserole dish with reserved bacon grease. Place milk, eggs, seasoned salt and black pepper in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Beat on medium speed until smooth and pale, about 5 minutes. Add bacon pieces, cheddar cheese, onion and green bell pepper; beat until combined about 1 1/2 minutes more. Layer potato slices in the bottom of the casserole dish. Pour egg mixture over potatoes. Arrange sliced mushrooms on top. Cover casserole with aluminum foil. Bake in the preheated oven about 35 minutes. Remove foil and bake until eggs are set about 30 minutes more.
—
If you are a fan of the Egg McMuffin then you are going to love this next casserole which will have the fourth breakfast meat in it, Canadian bacon.
Egg McMuffin
Casserole
Ingredients:
12 oz. whole wheat English muffins
6 oz. sliced Canadian bacon
4 oz. shredded Cheddar cheese
8 large eggs
3/4 cup 2% milk (or your preferred milk)
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 9x9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Cut the English muffins and Canadian bacon into bite size pieces. Add them to a large bowl. Add the cheese to the bowl. Toss to combine. Pour the English muffin mixture into the bakng dish and spread into an even layer. Add the eggs, milk, salt and pepper to the large bowl. Whisk until well combined. Evenly pour the eggs over the English muffins. Bake for 30-40 minutes until the center is set. Cool for 5 minutes before serving.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
