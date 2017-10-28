Almand: Outside your comfort zone

As we mature into our later years, the general consensus is to not do anything to rock the boat if we can at all help it.
We’ve been through enough over the past several decades so we don’t want to experience any repeats of the stress levels we encountered before. We now know better. But hope and aspirations don’t always hold sway. Life has a way of rocking the boat despite our best efforts.
No control
Mother Nature can be a cruel mistress.
We need look no further than the host of hurricanes that struck the United States over the past several months or the rampaging wild fires that ravaged California.
Homes flooded or burned to the ground. Property and possessions lost, in many cases forever. Sometimes the only thing left are memories.
Most all of us have had an instance or two that almost brought us to our knees, but having to cope with reconstructing your life from scratch seems a bridge too far for most. It is hard to imagine the mental fortitude required to recover.
Surprise, surprise
What if you have to consider changing jobs, either because your employer is downsizing or you finally get fed up with feeling like just a “cog in the wheel?” Maybe the commute has become intolerable and is slowly wearing you down. Possibly some other company has offered you a better career path. You sit with your significant other and weigh the pros and cons of changing livelihoods.
What if your hip or knee finally says “enough?” The discomfort has turned to pain and the pills, knee braces and shots no longer suffice. Or you have an accident, either a fall off the ladder or a car crash not of your own making. You didn’t plan for these events to transpire. You didn’t write them down on your calendar of things to accomplish that week. They certainly weren’t on your bucket list.
Blindsided
You may be saying “How can I possibly do anything to prevent a flood or foresee a tire blowing out? There are just some things you can’t anticipate!” Despite the best laid plans for your future, you have just gotten blindsided. These are serendipitous moments in time. Even when you see these events happen to someone else, in the back of your mind, you don’t envision them happening to you. You can’t strategize to avoid them beyond the basics – pay attention, don’t be in a hurry, do the right thing.
This level of uncertainty lends itself to the thought that we as individuals have little to no control. But, what if there was something you could do, starting today, that could alleviate, to some extent, all the negative possibilities we have just touched on.
What if?
What if you decided to take a closer look at the one asset you have a high level of control over? And that asset is…your physical health. What if you could regain a fitness level that more closely aligned to the mental image you have of yourself from 10 to 20 years ago? How do you think that former “you” would fare in some of the challenging scenarios presented earlier?
For instance, did you know that half of all bankruptcies are the result of hospital expenses? Even if you have insurance, the amount due out of your pocket can be a shock. Staying physically fit gives you the real possibility to reduce your medical bills, with both acute and chronic issues, significantly.
Sweat equity
Remember, the title of this column is “taking care of your primary asset.” I have continually argued that your primary asset is…your physical health. Cardio, to some extent, and strength training absolutely will reconfigure the physical reliability of any person, regardless of age. My clients have validated that statement time and again.
You can reconstruct your frame to a configuration more to your liking, more to how it used to be.
You could compare improving your physical body with how building codes have been modified over the years to help structures better withstand hurricanes, floods and earthquakes. That doesn’t mean the buildings are impervious to damage but they have been given the ability to better endure the challenges of natural disasters. These more current structures may not look substantially different from earlier constructions but…they have been built better!
More control
Falling off a ladder will be easier to absorb, more likely a bruise and a bump, not a break. You have a fighting chance to recuperate from a car accident far more readily if you have been taking care of your health. Many a client has with a scheduled surgery has experienced a shorter recovery window than projected. There is a good chance that the knee or hip replacement that has been looming in the back of your mind for years could have even been avoided, or at the very least, delayed for a decade or more.
To use an extreme example, one of my clients was in a horrific 4-wheeler accident that crushed their spine. Family members were called because the prognosis was dire. The doctor, who performed the nine-hour surgery, stated that had this individual not been working out regularly, they most likely would not have survived. Today, if you met this person, you would never have a clue that the trauma had occurred.
To use some more commonplace illustrations, one gentleman in the gym after two years of working out has gone from a $400 a month medical bill to zero. In my own case, at 68, I am on zero medications. Another individual was able to dispense with his insulin pump after disciplining his nutrition choices and dedicating himself to strength training.
Changing directions
Have you made a pledge to doing everything you can to safeguard your future? Have you employed all the tools at your disposal to advance your odds in the game of life? What does your common sense say to you in your quiet moments?
While there are no guarantees in life, knowing that you have taken steps that can enhance your survivability, is akin to buying insurance. You hope and pray you never have to use it, but if unforeseen circumstances arise, you are exceedingly glad for having made that decision earlier. Determining to start a fitness regimen today will make differences on this front as well as many others. Are you ready to step outside your comfort zone?
Good luck and good health!
Rick Almand can train you out of Anytime Fitness (Winder and Auburn locations) or in the privacy of your home. He can be contacted at 404-312-9206 or Rick@UltimateBest.net. His website is BabyBoomersSurvivalGuide.net.
