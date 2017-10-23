There has been no evidence that talk on social media of a planned shooting at Apalachee High School on Monday morning is anything more than a rumor, Barrow County School System and Barrow County Sheriff's Office officials said Monday.
A rumor began circulating Sunday that a student who had recently been suspended had told students he planned to carry out a shooting at the school Monday morning and had established a hit list, but that he had been located and was scheduled to undergo a mental health evaluation.
"What I can tell you is that the school has followed every lead and this appears to be a rumor," Ken Greene, assistant superintendent for support services for Barrow County schools, said in an email. "No one has seen or can direct us to a list or any direct information that a threat was ever made. All is fine at school today. To date, anyone who has heard about this threat heard from another party with no direct information of a threat or list."
Greene said there has been no student identified as making a threat and therefore no one has been suspended.
Added Capt. Ryan Sears with the Barrow County Sheriff's Office: "This was a rumor that got out of hand via social media. The Sheriff's Office is aware of this situation and is working with the schools but there has been no criminal act committed at this time."
