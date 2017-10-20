Football: Wildcats fall to Lanier 39-7

Apalachee had its moments Friday night, but was unable to keep with Lanier High School.
The Wildcats lost to the Longhorns 39-7 despite having some success on both sides of the ball throughout the night.
“In the first half, I was pleased with what was going on with the exception of the kick return and the big pass play,” said Wildcats coach Steve Sims. “Second half, offensively, we didn’t play very well; we kept giving them the ball back so I’m disappointed in that.”
Lanier (5-3, 2-1 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA) scored the first two touchdowns of the night — first on a 27-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter and later on a 39-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
Lorenzo Stephenson gave Apalachee some life with a 63-yard kickoff return to set up the Wildcat offense at the 35-yard line. Stephenson didn’t need many plays to sprint into the end zone to cut the lead to 14-7.
“He’s run hard all year; usually he takes good care of the ball. We wouldn’t have much without him so he’s a guy we depend on,” Sims said.
But the momentum didn’t last as Lanier returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards to the end zone to extend their lead to 20-7.
Apalachee (1-7, 0-3) put together a long drive before halftime but an incomplete pass as time expired kept the score at 20-7.
“We played better on defense and we have to build on that, we were slowing them down and offensively it took us a series or two but we finally got something going in the second quarter,” Sims said. “But we gave up the big pass plays and the kick return, if we don’t do that, we’re fighting to tie the game at the end of the first half.”
The Wildcats were unable to get anything going on their first possession of the second half, but the Longhorns marched downfield and finished their opening possession with a 13-yard touchdown pass.
Stephenson then mishandled the kickoff, giving Lanier the ball back on the Wildcats’ 24-yard line. They scored a play later to extend the lead to 33-7. Lanier scored one more time late in the fourth quarter to put down the Wildcats 39-7.
“We needed to take that opening kickoff down the field on a drive to keep the momentum and we didn’t do that, then we turned around and gave up a big play and then wind got out of our sails a little,” Sims said. “And we’re not going to come close to beating anybody if we turn the ball over.”
