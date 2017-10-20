Football: Knights thrash LCA, finish as No. 3 seed in region

Friday night’s victory by the Bethlehem Christian Academy football team was significant for several reasons.
It was the first time the Knights (6-4 overall, 3-2 in GISA Region 1-AAA) defeated rival Loganville Christian Academy on the gridiron. The 52-7 thrashing of the Lions locked up a No. 3 seed for the state playoffs for BCA.
In addition, junior running back Tanner Schwebel had another monster performance with 353 yards on 20 carries with six touchdowns and now holds the all-time single season record for most rushing yards in program history.
The six regular-season wins also set a new high mark for the Knights at the varsity level.
“We answered the challenge,” said BCA coach Lance Fendley, whose team showed no aftermath of last week’s disappointing one-point loss to the Heritage School. “We led 40-7 at halftime and then came back out and dominated the second half.”
The key to victory Friday night actually could be traced back to Monday, Fendley said.
“We got better every day this week (in practice),” the coach said. “The results were what we saw tonight. This was a statement game.”
In fact, Fendley told the team that each Knight player would sign a game ball for the trophy case signifying not only the first win against LCA but the night that BCA would never lose to the Lions again.
BCA took the game’s opening kickoff and marched 80 yards in six plays capped by Schwebel’s 11-yard run. Lawson Maxwell added the two-point conversion for a quick 8-0 lead with 9:25 left in the first quarter
LCA answered after a kickoff return put the Lions in business at the Knights 34-yard line. Jacob McFadden connected with Dana Lucas for a 25-yard touchdown pass for a score. Payne Schultz’s point after kick pulled the Lions to within 8-7 with 6:32 remaining in the first quarter.
From that point on it was all BCA.
Schwebel added touchdowns on runs of 13 and 54 yards and Ethan Torbett found the end zone on a one-yard quarterback keeper. Schwebel then scored on a 41-yard run to close out the first half points.
The junior running back added a 27-yard scoring run in the second half along with a 5-yard touchdown. The final score was set up by a 50-yard reception by Avery Millsaps.
Defensively, Clayton Hopkins had another big performance. Schwebel had an interception and Matthew Kamm recovered a fumble.
Chandler Maxwell had two successful two-point conversions and passed for another to Dylan Parker in the first half.
“Our offensive line did a great job tonight,” Fendley said. “They were dominant and were the reason we had all the yardage. I also thought our defense had a great game. After their first drive they really didn’t do much.”
The Knights will travel to defending state champion John Milledge Academy next Friday for the opening round of the state playoffs. JMA lost to Gatewood in a battle of undefeated teams Friday night and is the No. 2 seed from Region 4.
“Tonight there are about 20 teams putting their equipment away for the season and we aren’t one of them,” Fendley said. “We are looking forward to playing John Milledge. They will be ready for us. We scrimmaged them during the summer and we hit them in the mouth pretty good.”
