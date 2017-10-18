Historically, the series between the football teams at Gainesville and Winder-Barrow high schools has been lopsided in favor of Gainesville.
The Red Elephants have won five straight dating back to 1993 and 27 of 33 overall against the Bulldoggs. Winder-Barrow’s five wins and tie all came in a six-year stretch from 1988-1993.
Gainesville has the third most wins in Georgia high school history while Winder-Barrow has struggled throughout most of its years.
But the two teams find themselves in a reverse situation coming into Friday with the undefeated and seventh-ranked Bulldoggs the heavy favorite over the 2-5 Red Elephants, who have struggled mightily. But Bulldoggs coach Heath Webb is not at all convinced that Friday’s 7:30 p.m. GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA battle at W. Clair Harris Stadium will be easy.
“Their record is a little misleading because of the level of competition they’ve faced,” Webb said of the Red Elephants. “Because they’re Gainesville, they have had to schedule difficult non-region opponents.”
Webb has a point.
The Red Elephants’ four non-region losses this season have come against teams that are a combined 25-4 on the year. Two have come against Class AAAA powers in third-ranked Marist (39-14) and fifth-ranked Jefferson (33-3). The other losses came to Region 7-AAAAAA leader Alpharetta (29-7) and Class AAAAA Clarke Central (42-14), which Winder-Barrow beat 35-28 to open the season. After rallying to win its region opener 30-27 over Habersham Central on Oct. 6, Gainesville was shut out by defending region champ Dacula last week, 28-0.
“They’ve still got some tremendous athletes on both sides of the ball and guys who can certainly beat us on any given play,” Webb said. “We can’t give anything short of our very best effort.”
See the full story in the Oct. 18 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Football: Bulldoggs look to maintain focus against Gainesville
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry