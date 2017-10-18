Football: Wildcats try to cut down on mistakes in key game with Lanier

After a bye week, the Apalachee High School football team has had an extra week to get ready and prepare for Friday’s region battle with Lanier that will be crucial toward the Wildcats’ playoff chances.
But Apalachee coach Steve Sims said this week it doesn’t matter what else the Wildcats do if they suffer as many inopportune turnovers as they did in a 49-13 loss to Dacula on Oct. 6.
In the span of just about a minute, the Wildcats gave up an 80-yard pick-six that snuffed out a promising drive, gave up a 20-yard fumble return for a score on the first play of the next possession and then fumbled the ensuing kickoff which led to a quick score that allowed Dacula to go up 35-0 and put the game away by early in the second quarter.
“That’s the kind of stuff we just can’t do,” Sims said. “We’ve got to be able to take care of the football so we can get our offense going. And we’ve got to be able to slow people down on defense.”
The Wildcats enter Friday’s 7:30 p.m. home game against Lanier with a 1-6 overall record and an 0-2 mark in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA. The Longhorns (4-3, 1-1) rebounded from a 24-21 home loss to Winder-Barrow on Oct. 6 with a come-from-behind 25-21 victory at Habersham Central last week.
