WBHS homecoming parade scheduled for Thursday

Wednesday, October 18. 2017
The Winder-Barrow High School homecoming parade and pep rally will be held Thursday, Oct. 19, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The parade will start at Holly Hill Mall. Cars will turn right out of Holly Hill Mall onto McNeal Road, turn right onto Candler Street, turn left onto Green Valley Drive, turn right onto Langford Street and go up by the high school on the gymnasium side. At the four-way stop, the procession will turn right onto Fifth Avenue and go in front of the high school. At the stop sign, the procession will turn right onto Marion Street and then into the parking lot of W. Clair Harris Stadium. A community pep rally will follow at the stadium.
Former Bulldogg coach Phil Jones will be the grand marshal.
