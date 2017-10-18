During a forum last week, the four candidates for Winder City Council offered differing takes on the city’s proposal to operate a separate EMS service from the one currently provided in the city by Barrow County Emergency Services.
Jimmy Terrell, who is challenging incumbent councilman Ridley Parrish in Ward 3, and Todd Saxton who is running for the at-large seat being vacated by councilman Bob Dixon were both critical of the proposal during a nearly hour-long forum hosted by the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce at the Winder Community Center. Parrish defended it and Akins was more non-committal, saying he was in favor of an ambulance service in downtown Winder but that he needed more information to form an opinion of “how we get to that point.”
Last month, the city’s application for a separate EMS license was approved by the state Office of Emergency Medical Services and Trauma.
City administrator Donald Toms has said the city intends to contract with Conyers-based National Emergency Medical Services, Inc. to provide a dedicated ambulance service in the city. The city and National EMS still have to file for an ambulance zoning area and that must be approved by the Northeast Georgia Region 10 EMS Council.
Winder officials are seeking a dedicated city ambulance service because they believe it will be a more effective and efficient operation for citizens and will provide better response times for medical emergencies.
County leaders are opposed to a separate agency, contending it will result in costly duplication of services and jurisdictional confusion.
Terrell criticized the mostly private nature of the talks between the city and National EMS and said several questions stemming from the proposed contract need answering.
Toms said Mayor David Maynard had the authority to apply for the license without council approval but that the council supports a city EMS service.
“There’s been no public discussion or input from the public that will be responsible for paying the bills,” Terrell said. “When it comes to public safety, you have to look at all of the facts, and when making a decision of this magnitude, you must base your decision on known facts. You can’t guess when you’re responsible for a person’s life.”
An analysis of Barrow County Emergency Services response times in 2016 prepared by BCES Chief John Skinner using computer-aided drafting (CAD) software pegged the average response time for the five sub-zones within the Winder city limits at 5 minutes, 20 seconds, compared to the 8-minute national standard the county abides by and the provision in the proposed contract between the city and National EMS that the company would respond to life-threatening emergencies within 9 minutes and 59 seconds, 90 percent of the time.
Parrish said the current BCES response times in Winder “are not adequate” and there should be an EMS station in the downtown area.
“We have discussed this and it’s a situation that looks like it’s adversarial between us and the county. We don’t mean it to be, though,” Parrish said.
“We just owe to our citizens the best we can do and the best protection they can have. Having an ambulance is a decision we’re working diligently on and we hope will reach fruition.”
Saxton, though, said he does not see the feasibility of the proposal, echoing the same operational and jurisdictional concerns raised by county officials.
“I see it as a tax burden. I see it as confusion. I don’t see it improving anything,” Saxton said. “…I think the county is handling it about the best that can be expected with the growth we’re experiencing in Winder.”
