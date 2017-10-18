Finally made it to the ‘elite’ after all this time

I’ve never thought of myself as “the elite,” but our president seems to think I am.
My career has been spent at small newspapers in a variety of places, most of them fairly conservative. I have been regarded as a flaming liberal in some places and a doughty conservative in others.
My allies in all my papers have been folks who generally favored open government, providing concrete and detailed information. That has led me to understand, and appreciate, that Republicans and Democrats meet those criteria. I have been “accused” of being both liberal and conservative, but have always thought of myself as relatively rational (note the modifier in front of that word) and relatively moderate.
The two men I admire the most on a local political level are one Democrat and one Republican.
I have known about (notice it is not a “belief”) climate change since I was a teenager and saw the effects of acid rain on Smoky Mountain trees on the North Carolina-Tennessee border.
Similarly, I have known about (again, not a “belief”) evolution since I first saw fossils in east Tennessee rock formations when I was 12 or so.
Those two pieces of knowledge, among others, make me an “elitist,” according to Donald Trump’s view.
Mostly though, in the public realm, the foundation of any thought or decision should be facts.
That odd notion seems to put me on the opposite side from our president. It is a concept he doesn’t care about and largely ignores.
I have never lived on either coast. I have lived most of my life in the “South,” but I realized when I moved to Georgia, and earlier, Kentucky, that east Tennessee is not the South.
One brief sojourn in western Maryland demonstrated I had lived more in the South than not. People there thought I talked funny. That was one of the places I was stodgy and conservative. (I did like the open bars at public events, though.)
Being a hillbilly is a bit like being a Southerner, but significant differences also exist. I grew up in a staunchly Republican area and learned early that politics is a many-sided topic.
Compromise has long been in my lexicon and it has become one of the foundations of my political and governmental beliefs.
Being a reporter does not mean I have no opinions. Being a reporter means I work hard at seeing all sides and telling all sides.
A core belief, for example, is that public education is a building block of society. That means I believe government should pay for public education and pay as much as can be squeezed out of public revenue.
Public education can make a difference for folks. I was among the first in my family to graduate from college. Now I have a niece with a doctorate and multiple cousins with advanced degrees.
Education did not bring me wealth. Some of that was my fault for not being more careful with money. Some of it was that I have spent my life in a field that pays poorly.
Education has brought mental stimulation and pleasure with words and thought. Education has enhanced and expanded my love of words and books.
I have some of my upbringing’s suspicion of “Ivy-leaguers,” but I also wish I had attended Vanderbilt, or Duke, or Emory – and that I had been a better student.
My background is very much lower middle class, maybe. Our family was solidly Republican in politics. I support candidates on all sides.
We were not wealthy, not even “comfortable.” I was expected to work — if I wanted to date, I had to work. That’s been the case for more than five decades.
But I’m elitist because I think “truth” and “facts” are more than empty words.
So be it. Guilty as charged.
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send him email at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
Finally made it to the ‘elite’ after all this time
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)