Thompson: Clouding the issues

In American politics today we have become obsessed with our side being right and embarrassing the other side, so much so that we have a tendency to cloud the issues when it suits our talking points.
As long as we can cling to our tribe, we can avoid discussing the real issues behind any particular news event.
Take a couple of recent examples. The kneeling during the national anthem by NFL players has been twisted and warped by many, including President Trump and Vice President Pence, into some sort of assault on patriotism.
The kneeling, started by Colin Kaepernick, was an attempt to bring attention to issues of race and police brutality against minorities in America. Instead it has morphed into childish back-and-forth. Things had largely quieted down until the president decided to throw a hissy fit at a political rally to fire up his base.
That has spanned the latest round of conservative boycotts. It’s much more expedient than having to come face to face with the issues the players were trying to address.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the fence, many other players have started kneeling, basically as a “screw you” to the president who for all intents and purposes referred to them as S.O.B.s for exercising a constitutional right. Most teams have come up with some sort of gesture as a “show of unity” when Kaepernick never intended for this to be about unity.
But the battle lines are dug in. The players are being discouraged by the league from kneeling, the boycotts of the game have begun and we still haven’t had any real substantive discussion.
Which begs the question of whether all this was even worth it.
Also, recently, an avalanche of allegations of sexual harassment and rape against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein led to his firing by his own company. It’s an earth-shattering story for the industry as Weinstein has been a dominant player in the Oscars for three decades going all the way back to My Left Foot in 1989.
The right seized on the opportunity to play the political “Gotcha!” game, lambasting Hollywood celebrities for their supposed hypocrisy of advocating social justice causes and droning on about women’s equality issues while refusing to call out Weinstein, whose misconduct had apparently been an open secret throughout town.
Fox News primetime and conservative radio host Sean Hannity has been the chief instigator in this. In at least a couple of segments on his TV program, Hannity took Hollywood to task for its alleged silence and also gleefully noted the silence from Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, who raked in plenty of donations from Weinstein during their presidential campaigns.
“This is beyond despicable, beyond shameful — these rumors have been out there for years — and it’s not surprising from the left,” Hannity said. “Liberals love to be so sanctimonious, holier than thou, but they’re really hypocrites.”
Actually, many presumably liberal celebrities did speak out forcefully against Weinstein. As did Clinton but I suppose it wasn’t fast enough for Sanctimonious Sean.
If a dictionary of common phrases exists out there, a picture of Hannity must be included next to the expression “head in the sand.” One has to wonder if he can see China from up there on his high horse.
Not long before the disclosures of Weinstein’s malignant predatory behavior surfaced, Hannity had warmly welcomed back documented sexual harasser Bill O’Reilly, who Fox News had fired. Hannity and other conservatives at Fox have also previously praised the network’s former chief, the late Roger Ailes, who was forced out over numerous similar allegations.
Not to mention, Hannity defends at every turn a president representative of the same culture Weinstein is, one who was recorded talking about all the things he could do to women, married or not.
But alas, I’m getting down in the weeds and falling victim to the same “Gotcha!” game.
The real issue here that Hannity, with his million-plus viewers should explore is the culture of corrupt powers and institutions that enables the Harvey Weinsteins and Roger Ailes of the world.
We’ve seen it time and time again with the Catholic Church, the Penn State University football program, the Boy Scouts (But please, let’s discuss this supposed national emergency of girls participating in the Scouts) and on down the line.
It would be great for the news networks to have more segments and Americans to have more discussions about the historical treatment of actresses by studios and of women in general across our society.
But that might make us uncomfortable and cause us to have to look at people we’ve come to respect and/or admire in a more unflattering light.
Who wants to do that when it’s so much easier to fan the flames of the latest faux outrage?
Scott Thompson is the editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: Clouding the issues
