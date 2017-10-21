Mitcham: Facebook and me: a relationship, but not a marriage

If Facebook and I were a couple, we’d be so annoying with our on-again, off-again, I’m-done-with-you, I-can’t-quit-you ways.
Right now, we’re broken up. I dumped Facebook yet again a couple of weeks ago. This time, I was on my phone one night scrolling through the news feed while sitting in my recliner, and it hit me, “Man, this is my new version of channel surfing on TV.” It’s like I’m glued to a screen but unable to find a good channel. So, I’m just searching and searching and the minutes can zoom by without me accomplishing anything, except getting frustrated by things I can’t change, no matter how witty or smart I think I can be in response (which seems exponentially less witty and smart if it’s actually posted). Sometimes it feels really healthy to just say, “I’m done with all this.”
When I reach that point, I’ll “deactivate” the account, which sounds so melodramatic but is only a more formal version of “logging out.” If I “deactivate,” I know no one will try to reach me on Facebook, because I don’t appear there anymore. If I “log out,” someone may still see me and send me a message or whatever. And if that possibility is there, then I’ll feel compelled to look. “Deactivating” is an easier way of taking a break and not looking.
But I’ll be back. I always come back. I’ll begin to wonder if I’m missing someone’s big news, whether it’s good — a new baby — or bad — a death in the family. I miss photos of people. I also want to look back through my own pictures, where I’ve scanned old family snapshots from years ago and saved them into an album. Eventually, I’ll have something and think, well, I would like to share that. When I’m in a decent mood, I like the idea of actively being the opposite of a troll on Facebook. The Internet seems to bring out the dark side in a lot of folks who enjoy making people feel bad. But we have an amazing tool of connecting. Why waste such a technological power on petty hurt? I see a lot of positive interaction, besides the widespread nastiness, in which people reach out in unexpected ways and encourage a stranger or make a friend feel better in a tough time. I really like this about Facebook and the Internet. I want to be one of those types of people, not the troll.
I guess I’m in a perpetual limbo state with social media. I grew up without it. I have one foot in and one out of the digital social ocean. I remember life without it and feel fondness for how it was. I see life with it and appreciate some of the ways we can connect and remember. But we also focus on “likes” and the red notification symbols. I begin to feel kind of gross, and annoyed with myself, when I pay too much attention to who did or didn’t like a post I made. Do you?
That aside, “social ocean” seems kind of right, doesn’t it? Facebook has two billion users. Thinking of the people on Facebook is like thinking of Asia. It’s that vast. I imagine there are untold algorithms the company uses to lump us into groups based on likes and comments and other information. I don’t think we really understand how much work Facebook is putting into following and profiling us.
I was told long ago that if something is free, then realize you’re probably the product. It rings true. And that’s certainly true with Facebook. We submit so much information that can be used to advertise directly to us. I hate when I search for something online, like some sort of musical equipment, then I start getting targeted ads for similar things for weeks to come. We all recognize this as true. And for the most part, we just ignore it as a cost of being in a digital economy.
But this information gathering and targeting can carry over into other aspects of life, not just your brand of shoes. Facebook is now essentially the world’s largest media company, but it doesn’t believe itself to be that. It is a gatekeeper for information, but it hasn’t acted like it has any journalistic responsibility in what news passes through its site. That makes some sense. It’s so vast that it’s hardly manageable in terms of checking falsehoods in a digital environment of two billion people. Still, it needs to try harder.
Obviously, a lot of attention has been paid to how Russia tried to use Facebook during the 2016 to influence the presidential election here. That effort is considered “fake news” by some people, but it’s hardly a stretch to think that someone would use fake accounts and the power of viral anger to affect politics in a weaponized way. This kind of effort is the new naval battle and the Internet is the ocean. This is soft warfare. It won’t be limited to just Russia trying to tilt things in its favor. Maybe it’s China next time. Maybe it’s us trying to alter politics elsewhere in a coordinated fashion. That old, drop propaganda pamphlets in enemy territory strategy is really quaint now. No need for that. You can be far more effective online.
Think I’m exaggerating? Consider Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg’s recent comment.
“We have been working to ensure the integrity of the German elections this weekend,” he said.
Just think about that for a minute. That kind of statement sounds like a world leader, doesn’t it, a global political force? Ensure the integrity of German elections? Really? So, what exactly is Facebook? A kind of country in itself? A digital superpower?
Obviously, it’s something you can waste hours on, looking at silly cats and kids’ videos. It’s also a handy propaganda tool for all sorts of individuals, organizations and nations. I think about that a lot and know that I’m only seeing small slivers of what’s actually there. Facebook is a massive blob of a societal force, with tentacles reaching in places we hardly see.
But I know I don’t have to commit to this personal, virtual relationship. I can be there. I can be gone. I can check in and check out. No, I can’t quit you Facebook. But I sure don’t have to marry you. We don’t even have to date steady. Nobody has to.
Zach Mitcham is editor of the Madison County Journal, a sister publication of the Barrow News-Journal.
Mitcham: Facebook and me: a relationship, but not a marriage
