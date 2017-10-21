Jacks: Low-calorie, great-tasting, healthy salads

It was another great weekend of Georgia football with a big win over Missouri. Along with football this past weekend, I was busy making wedding cookies for a very special couple, Lauren Hawkins and Austin Ostrander, who got married on Monday evening. Congratulations to a very special couple as they begin their lives together as man and wife.
—
I get recipes sent to me all the time, many of which I try and add to my recipe book. I love new salad ideas that are healthy and low calorie and great tasting. I never really thought about eating avocados except in Guatemala until I was sent some and tried them and actually liked them. I love fresh veggies raw anytime and this recipe I recently received I really like. It’s quick, easy and healthy and tasty.
Avocado
Cucumber Salad
Ingredients:
2 cucumbers, peeled and diced into large chunks
2 1/2 cups halved cherry tomatoes
3 Tbsps. minced red onions
2 avocados, diced
1/2 cup Feta cheese, crumbled
1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
2 Tbsps. olive oil
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. pepper
Directions:
In a large bowl toss together diced cucumbers, halved cherry tomatoes and minced onion until well combined. To bowl add diced avocados and Feta cheese. Toss gently so that the avocado and cheese do not fall apart. In a separate bowl whisk together vinegar, olive oil, salt, and pepper, pour vinegar mixture over salad and toss gently until combined.
**If not serving immediately wait to add avocados to avoid them browning.
—
A friend sent me this recipe this week along with a sample to try – a salad with chicken and other ingredients. It has lots of different additives to give it a unique taste. It was really good.
Chicken Bow tie Salad
Ingredients:
1 cup vegetable oil
2/3 cup teriyaki sauce
2/3 cup white wine vinegar
3 Tbsps. granulated sugar
3 Tbsps. brown sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
1 (16 ounce) pkg. bow tie pasta, cooked al dente
2 cups cooked and chopped chicken
1 (10 ounce) bag baby spinach
3 (11 ounce) cans Mandarin oranges
1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced
1 (6 ounce) bag dried cranberries
1/2 cup thinly sliced almonds
Directions:
In a medium bowl whisk vegetable oil, teriyaki sauce, white wine vinegar, sugars, salt and pepper. Pour half of this marinade into a large zippered-top bag. Place other half in a storage container and refrigerate until later. Add chicken and pasta to bag with marinate in it and seal. Let pasta and chicken marinade in the refrigerator for at least an hour.
In a large bowl mix together the baby spinach, Mandarin oranges, green onions, dried cranberries and almonds. Add pasta and chicken and mix well. Add remaining marinade as much or as little as you prefer and mix until all ingredients are coated.
—
How many ways can you serve chicken strips? I’m thinking thousands since I seem to find a new one every day. I’m not crazy about the regular ones that you get breaded. They are a little heavy in taste to me. I’d just rather bake them plain. I ran across this one in my collection of recipes sent from a special friend and it looked promising.
Parmesan Sesame Chicken Strips
Ingredients:
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
35 Ritz crackers
1/4 cup sesame seeds
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 cup light mayonnaise
2 tsps. Dried, minced onion
2 tsps. ground mustard
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and lightly spray foil with nonstick cooking spray.
Cut chicken lengthwise into ¼-inch strips and set aside. Place crackers into a large zippered-top bag, seal and roll over crackers with a rolling pin until they are finely crushed.
In a shallow bowl, combine crushed crackers, sesame seeds and Parmesan cheese. In a second shallow bowl, combine mayonnaise, onion and mustard. Dip chicken strips into mayonnaise mixture then into crumb mixture. Place chicken on prepared baking sheet. Bake 15 to 18 minutes. Serve with honey mustard dipping sauce.
Honey Mustard
Dipping Sauce
Ingredients:
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 Tbsps. yellow mustard
1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
3 Tbsps. honey
1/2 tsp. lemon juice
Directions:
Combine all ingredients and enjoy
—
I’ll share this recipe with you since it’s that time of the year when everybody has some candy corn around. You either like it or you don’t. And if you don’t what do you do with it. Well I have the perfect recipe , that is if you like the taste of butterfingers, because that’s what you will have at the end.
Butterfinger Fudge
Ingredients:
3 cups candy corn
1 cup peanut butter
1 can sweetened, condensed milk (Eagle Brand)
2 cups white chocolate chips, optional
Directions:
Line a pan with wax paper sprayed with cooking spray. A 9x9-inch pan is the perfect size.
Add peanut butter and candy corn to a microwave safe bowl and melt at 50% power for 3 minutes. Stir until creamy. Add the condensed milk and heat another two minutes at 50% power.
Beat to make creamy. Melt chips in separate bowl at 50% power for 3 minutes and add to candy corn mixture and mix together. Pour onto prepared pan and spread evenly. Cool on counter about 15 minutes then place in the refrigerator until hardened. Cut into squares.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
