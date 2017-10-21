Bennett: Fearfully and wonderfully made

Standing at the edge of the ocean, feeling the sand shift beneath my feet with each wave, I feel it, and I know it to be true.
Catching snowflakes on my tongue one moment and a few moments later watching the sun bathing the glorious colors inside the walls of the Grand Canyon, I feel it, and I know it to be true.
Watching the births of my grandchildren, both with their moments of peril, I feel it, and I know it to be true.
Loving on my best friend after the loss of her infant children, I still feel it, and I still know it to be true.
Seeing my dad walking unassisted after a tumor left him with a collapsed vertebra in his spine rendering him unable to walk, and hearing the doctor declare him in total remission, I feel it, and I know it to be true.
Sitting at the bedside of my Uncle Gene, watching them disconnect the fluids, and change his status to comfort-only, and waiting for transfer to a hospice facility, I feel it, and know it to be true. Watching my Aunt Joyce receiving unmeasured grace as she was forced to accept that her husband of 64 years was dying, I feel it, and know it to be true.
Yes, I feel the presence of God, and I know His existence to be true. Do I understand His ways? Much of the time, the answer to that is No. I do not. If someone asked me to prove God’s existence, I couldn’t do it. There is no scientific evidence or physical proof that I possess that could allow me to convince an unbeliever that God exists.
So, how do I know it to be true? I know it because of what is inside me, all the time. I know it because of the peace that passes understanding when nothing makes sense, and whenever I’m afraid. I know it because I see evidence of it in the lives of other believers. I know it because I am not alone, even when I’m all by myself, and even when I feel lonely.
I know it because after roughly 36 hours of being unresponsive following a neurological event (assumed to be a stroke or TIA), my Uncle Gene woke up. I know it because after a grueling couple of days of delirium, total disorientation, and no sleep, he finally slept.
And when he awoke after sufficient rest, his mentation had cleared, and he was “back.” The physicians who had cared for him before he was changed to comfort-care-only couldn’t believe it, and several of them came back to see for themselves. My aunt explained to one of the doctors that many people had been praying for Uncle Gene… to which the doctor replied, “Well, I guess it never hurts.”
Ouch. I know that there are many who do not believe God exists. There are people who have suffered terribly, who cannot fathom that a loving God could allow it to happen. Perhaps I can understand that.
What I do find incredibly sad is the ones who see miracles on a daily basis are not able to see it. In my 41-year career in healthcare, I’ve seen a lot and have processed medical reports on some really amazing cases. I can’t imagine a person who understands the intricacies and the wonders of the human body and still does not recognize that we were created, and not simply the result of a big bang, or some other accident. We are fearfully and wonderfully made. (Ps 139:14)
I feel it, and I know it to be true.
