Softball: Wildcats swept by Dunwoody in first round

A bad inning in both games proved to be the Apalachee softball team's undoing Friday as the Wildcats were swept by Dunwoody, 7-2 and 6-1, in the first round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs.
Apalachee, which entered the best-of-three series at the No. 2 team from Region 8, finishes the season 14-13 while Dunwoody, the No. 3 seed from Region 7, moves on to the second round.
Dunwoody was led by a pair of strong pitching performances by pitcher Sam Moss, who went the distance in the circle in both games.
Dunwoody led 2-1 in the top of the fifth inning of game one and a little blooper to shallow right by McKenzie Hunt with the bases loaded wound up scoring all three runners to make it 5-1.
In game two, Dunwoody grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first and added four more in the second to break it open. The heart of the Dunwoody batting order was tough on Apalachee pitching. Walker Wicklund was 2-for-3 in both games and drove in a total of three runs on the day. Lindsey Puckett also went 2-for-3 in both games and had three RBIs.
Apalachee was led at the plate by Grace Hedges, who had two hits in each game and Briana Bryson, who had three hits on the day.
For more, see the Oct. 18 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
