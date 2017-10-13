The Winder-Barrow High School softball team's season came to an end Thursday when the Bulldoggs were swept by Pope in a best-of-three series in the opening round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs. The Bulldoggs, the No. 4 seed from Region 8, dropped game one 11-2 and then lost the second game 8-4 to Region 7 champion Pope.
Winder-Barrow finished the season 15-15 under first-year coach Lee Smoak.
See more in the Oct. 18 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Softball: Bulldoggs swept by Pope in first round
