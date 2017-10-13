Volleyball: Doggs fall to Harrison in first round

The Winder-Barrow High School volleyball team ran into a buzzsaw Thursday as the Bulldoggs were defeated 3-0 by top-ranked Harrison in the first round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs.
The Area 6 champion Hoyas won all three games convincingly (25-7, 25-10, 25-9) over the Bulldoggs, the No. 4 seed from Area 8.
Winder-Barrow finished the season with a 30-21 record.
See more in the Oct. 18 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
